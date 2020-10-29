Fort Pierre Livestock, Fort Pierre, South Dakota, reported receipts of 6,530 head of feeder cattle selling on Oct. 16, compared to 5,118 head on Oct. 9 and 9,302 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to the previous week, the yearling steers and heifers were narrowly compared due to limited numbers and a lower undertones was noted. The steer calves weighing from 450 to 599 pounds were generally selling $6 to $8 lower, the heifer calves weighing from 400 to 549 pounds were mostly selling $3 to $5 lower, no other comparisons made due to limited numbers in their weight categories. There was very good demand for yearlings that were right off grass, in light to moderate flesh conditions. A more active market was on the yearlings than the calves with good demand for all classes of cattle. Most of the calves had their pre-conditioning shots and were straight off the cow. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 56% steers and 44% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 31%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 348 lbs., 186.00; 120 head, 373 to 399 lbs., 177.00 to 199.00 (184.62); 154 head, 423 to 448 lbs., 172.00 to 187.00 (177.60); 695 head, 459 to 493 lbs., 157.00 to 181.50 (173.70); 465 head, 505 to 547 lbs., 155.00 to 172.00 (163.15); 1191 head, 559 to 590 lbs., 145.50 to 162.50 (158.30); 365 head, 607 to 634 lbs., 151.00 to 165.50 (162.30); 83 head, 671 lbs., 151.50; 46 head, 707 to 718 lbs., 138.50 to 141.00 (140.52); 17 head, 754 lbs., 142.00; 81 head, 802 to 848 lbs., 143.50 to 151.00 (148.20); 240 head, 906 to 948 lbs., 133.50 to 139.25 (134.99); 13 head, 977 lbs., 129.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 19 head, 258 to 259 lbs., 193.00 to 213.00 (200.35); 17 head, 411 lbs., 145.00; 5 head, 529 lbs., 126.00; 7 head, 655 lbs., 129.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 53 head, 330 to 349 lbs., 168.00 to 174.00 (172.12);
36 head, 363 to 378 lbs., 156.00 to 174.00 (168.37); 186 head, 408 to 443 lbs., 149.00 to 156.00 (153.64); 363 head, 458 to 496 lbs., 140.00 to 158.50 (149.92); 698 head, 502 to 549 lbs., 139.00 to 158.00 (148.53); 25 head, 521 lbs., 136.00 full; 197 head, 543 lbs., 153.50 replacement; 32 head, 564 to 582 lbs., 137.00 to 140.50 (139.72); 96 head, 604 to 639 lbs., 140.00 to 142.50 (142.34); 66 head, 684 to 697 lbs., 132.50 to 136.00 (132.82); 83 head, 710 to 741 lbs., 131.50 to 140.50 (138.26); 30 head, 761 to 774 lbs., 130.00 to 132.00 (130.46); 79 head, 807 to 837 lbs., 131.50 to 139.25 (137.40); 62 head, 850 to 880 lbs., 131.25 to 132.50 (132.09); 251 head, 902 to 944 lbs., 128.00 to 134.00 (132.41); 473 head, 967 to 991 lbs., 131.25 to 134.25 (133.12). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 269 lbs., 180.00; 14 head, 473 lbs., 136.00. Large frame 1, 18 head, 1020 to 1039 lbs., 122.50 to 126.50 (123.82).
