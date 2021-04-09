Ericson Livestock Market, Ericson, Nebraska, reported receipts of 3,267 head selling a week ago, 2,892 head trading March 20 and 3,675 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to a week ago, steers and heifers over 450 pounds were selling steady to $3 higher. Demand was good from the buyers in the crowd with internet activity noticed. Supply included: 93% feeder cattle (67% steers, 33% heifers, 0% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 65%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 386 lbs., 203.00; 29 head, 437 lbs., 205.25, thin fleshed; 32 head, 471 to 484 lbs., 185.00 to 191.00 (188.56); 10 head, 468 lbs., 195.50, thin fleshed; 62 head, 500 to 511 lbs., 180.00 to 185.00 (182.71); 38 head, 532 to 544 lbs., 174.50 to 177.00 (176.53), fleshy; 107 head, 538 lbs., 189.50, thin fleshed; 47 head, 550 to 583 lbs., 172.50 to 177.00 (173.61); 313 head, 585 to 586 lbs., 184.00 to 184.75 (184.25), fancy; 24 head, 574 lbs., 165.00, fleshy; 250 head, 604 to 646 lbs., 165.25 to 168.00 (165.97); 99 head, 625 to 631 lbs., 173.00 to 174.00 (173.22), thin fleshed; 414 head, 650 to 693 lbs., 151.50 to 157.00 (154.77); 23 head, 683 lbs., 149.50, fleshy; 103 head, 705 to 746 lbs., 145.00 to 149.00 (148.05); 152 head, 724 lbs., 157.00, fancy; 16 head, 708 lbs., 154.50, thin fleshed; 118 head, 755 to 792 lbs., 140.00 to 146.25 (144.30); 83 head, 816 to 820 lbs., 140.50 to 140.75 (140.71); 8 head, 809 lbs., 133.00, fleshy; 65 head, 861 lbs., 139.25, fancy; 16 head, 861 lbs., 130.00, fleshy.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 68 head, 400 to 447 lbs., 164.50 to 169.00 (167.26); 25 head, 472 to 483 lbs., 162.00; 34 head, 519 to 544 lbs., 159.50; 62 head, 553 to 584 lbs., 152.00 to 153.25 (152.54); 156 head, 564 to 594 lbs., 157.00 to 160.50 (159.24), thin fleshed; 138 head, 622 to 639 lbs., 145.00 to 150.00 (148.11); 17 head, 643 lbs., 133.50 to 136.00 (134.97), fleshy; 47 head, 673 to 675 lbs., 140.00 to 142.00 (140.72); 21 head, 666 to 689 lbs., 132.00 to 134.25 (133.52), fleshy; 39 head, 663 lbs., 150.00, thin fleshed; 133 head, 710 to 729 lbs., 131.00 to 136.00 (134.55); 212 head, 767 to 790 lbs., 129.00 to 132.50 (131.61); 9 head, 822 lbs., 125.50.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 643 lbs., 141.00.
