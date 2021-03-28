Ericson Livestock Market, Ericson, Nebraska, reported receipts of 2,892 head selling a week ago and 4,046 head trading March 13, according to USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to a week ago, steers over 600 pounds were selling steady to $2 higher and heifers were trading $1 to $3 higher. Demand was good from the buyers in the crowd. Supply included: 92% feeder cattle (40% steers, 60% heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 75%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 364 lbs., 206.00; 6 head, 448 lbs., 205.00, thin fleshed; 20 head, 490 lbs., 185.00; 17 head, 493 lbs., 196.00, thin fleshed; 40 head, 516 lbs., 179.00; 84 head, 555 to 576 lbs., 172.50 to 174.00 (173.25); 56 head, 586 lbs., 167.00, fleshy; 23 head, 600 lbs., 163.50; 109 head, 697 to 698 lbs., 152.50 to 154.50 (154.21); 32 head, 717 to 732 lbs., 145.50 to 146.50 (146.04); 238 head, 791 to 799 lbs., 141.50 to 144.85 (144.33); 32 head, 787 lbs., 134.50, fleshy; 49 head, 856 lbs., 134.25; 296 head, 881 lbs., 138.25, fancy; 55 head, 867 to 881 lbs., 124.50 to 126.50 (126.14), fleshy; 20 head, 905 lbs., 127.25.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 352 lbs., 176.00, thin fleshed; 39 head, 479 to 488 lbs., 160.00 to 164.00 (163.38); 6 head, 511 lbs., 158.00; 64 head, 504 lbs., 168.00, fancy; 32 head, 575 to 592 lbs., 145.00; 165 head, 555 lbs., 161.75, fancy; 63 head, 579 lbs., 150.50, replacement; 59 head, 550 to 574 lbs., 155.50 to 157.00 (156.48), thin fleshed; 16 head, 622 lbs., 143.00; 34 head, 626 lbs., 144.00, replacement; 227 head, 657 to 664 lbs., 140.50 to 144.00 (142.02); 18 head, 694 lbs., 138.00, replacement; 40 head, 734 to 739 lbs., 129.00 to 130.00 (129.65); 171 head, 726 lbs., 140.25, fancy; 188 head, 700 to 732 lbs., 146.50 to 164.00 (153.42), replacement; 52 head, 754 to 762 lbs., 129.50 to 132.00 (131.35) ; 304 head, 784 lbs., 135.00, fancy; 77 head, 782 lbs., 140.00, replacement; 33 head, 826 lbs., 125.25; 25 head, 808 lbs., 130.0, fancy; 45 head, 818 lbs., 119.75, fleshy; 22 head, 820 lbs., 129.00, replacement; 6 head, 994 lbs., 113.00, fleshy.
