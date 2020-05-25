Ericson Livestock Market, Ericson, Nebraska, reported receipts of 3,975 head of feeder cattle selling on May 16, compared to 2,482 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
This was the first reported sale in recent weeks and a trend was not applicable. The demand was good from the buyers in the crowd. The supply included 60% steers ahd 40% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 76%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 38 head, 388 to 394 lbs., 179.00 to 187.00 (183.19); 118 head, 451 to 493 lbs., 175.00 t0 180.00 (177.38); 74 head, 506 to 544 lbs., 159.50 to 171.0 (166.12); 268 head, 550 to 586 lbs., 159.00 to 169.75 (164.72); 25 head, 557 to 571 lbs., 173.50 to 174.00 (173.66) thin fleshed; 128 head, 600 to 642 lbs., 152.50 to 163.50 (157.70); 430 had, 650 to 695 lbs., 145.00 to 151.00 (148.12); 105 head, 653 to 664 lbs., 156.00 to 159.50 (158.74) thin fleshed; 277 head, 706 to 741 lbs., 138.50 to 145.50 (143.42); 373 head, 751 to 784 lbs., 136.50 to 143.25 (141.19); 111 head, 803 to 836 lbs., 128.00 to 137.00 (133.61); 230 head, 874 to 884 lbs., 123.50 to 128.50 (127.25); 58 head, 907 lbs., 121.75; 24 head, 954 to 955 lbs., 113.00 to 119.50 (117.61). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 13 head, 438 to 444 lbs., 163.00 to 168.00 (166.09). Large frame 1, 6 head, 629 lbs., 146.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 11 head, 336 lbs., 177.00; 29 head, 400 to 443 lbs., 155.00 to 157.00 (155.80); 92 head, 454 to 496 lbs., 152.50 to 159.00 (155.96); 45 head, 502 to 544 lbs., 154.50 to 156.00 (154.92); 119 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 146.50 to 154.50 (151.77); 18 head, 583 lbs., 157.00 replacement; 115 head, 618 to 641 lbs., 135.50 to 143.00 (139.72); 189 head, 616 to 636 lbs., 148.00 to 152.00 (149.25) thin fleshed; 143 head, 659 to 680 lbs., 135.00 to 144.00 (138.43); 56 head, 668 lbs., 142.00 replacement; 28 head, 714 to 740 lbs., 121.50 to 126.50 (125.46); 183 head, 702 to 705 lbs., 136.00 to 137.10 (136.99) thin fleshed; 134 head, 767 to 791 lbs., 123.50 to 125.00 (124.26); 115 head, 800 to 838 lbs., 115.00 to 121.00 (118.41); 142 head, 900 lbs., 117.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 488 lbs., 147.00; 18 head, 543 lbs., 145.00; 30 head, 561 to 583 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (136.88); 15 head, 617 lbs., 133.00; 10 head, 660 lbs., 130.50.
