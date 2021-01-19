Ericson Livestock Market, Ericson, Nebraska, reported receipts of 3,488 head of cattle selling on Jan. 9, compared to 1,803 head on Dec. 19 and 3,056 head a year ago.
The total included 3,306 head of feeder cattle and 182 head of slaughter cattle. This was the first reported feeder sale in a month a trend is not applicable. Demand was good from the buyers in the crowd. The supply included 95% feeder cattle with 63% steers and 37% were heifers; and 5% was slaughter cattle with 100% cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 52%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 346 lbs., 209.00 thin fleshed; 20 head, 389 to 399 lbs., 191.00 to 196.00 (193.75); 22 head, 405 to 427 lbs., 191.00 to 194.00 (192.46); 23 head, 409 lbs., 199.00 thin fleshed; 162 head, 476 to 492 lbs., 185.00 to 191.00 (188.08); 29 head, 478 lbs., 198.00 fancy; 35 head, 458 to 466 lbs., 193.50 to 195.50 (194.88) thin fleshed; 124 head, 506 to 548 lbs., 175.00 to 183.00 (179.39); 11 head, 548 lbs., 165.00 unweaned; 181 head, 556 to 589 lbs., 161.00 to 167.00 (162.43); 230 head, 555 to 579 lbs., 172.00 to 175.50 (174.85) thin fleshed; 234 head, 606 to 649 lbs., 15700 to 163.50 (160.21); 112 head, 604 to 641 lbs., 149.00 to 154.50 (152.59) fleshy; 15 head, 649 lbs., 150.50 unweaned; 197 head, 651 to 693 lbs., 147.50 to 152.75 (149.98); 43 head, 668 to 695 lbs., 136.25 to 141.00 (137.65) fleshy; 141 head, 708 to 745 lbs., 135.75 to 141.50 (138.46) fleshy; 217 head, 750 to 769 lbs., 142.00 to 146.75 (144.19); 24 head, 993 lbs., 131.75; 107 head, 1007 to 1013 lbs., 124.50 to 127.00 (125.66) fleshy; 101 head, 1101 lbs., 127.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 23 head, 406 to 446 lbs., 159.00 to 165.00 (161.41); 23 head, 414 to 436 lbs., 168.00 to 173.00 (171.42) thin fleshed; 143 head, 474 to 494 lbs., 155.00 to 159.50 (156.83); 34 head, 462 lbs., 174.00 fancy; 95 head, 500 to 515 lbs., 152.00 to 155.00 (154.10); 77 head, 521 to 531 lbs., 156.50 to 157.00 (156.77) thin fleshed; 117 head, 567 to 588 lbs., 143.00 to 146.00 (144.82); 32 head, 591 to 596 lbs., 139.00 to 140.00 (139.78) fleshy; 86 head, 562 lbs., 153.75 thin fleshed; 61 head, 605 to 621 lbs., 144.00 to 147.00 (144.99); 68 head, 615 to 621 lbs., 138.00 to 138.50 (138.36) fleshy; 40 head, 626 lbs., 146.50 replacement; 22 head, 608 lbs., 145.00 unweaned; 84 head, 654 to 684 lbs., 136.00 to 142.00 (136.62); 31 head, 689 lbs., 132.75 fleshy; 123 head, 704 to 723 lbs., 123.75 to 134.00 (133.59); 9 head, 765 lbs., 134.75; 8 head, 878 lbs., 126.50 fleshy; 7 head, 924 lbs., 125.00 fleshyp 40 head, 1088 lbs., 117.00 fleshy.
