Ericson Livestock Market, Ericson, Nebraska, reported receipts of 4,291 head of cattle selling on Jan. 23, compared to 3,870 head on Jan. 16 and 3,879 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to the previous week, the steers weighing 550 to 650 pounds were steady with steers weighing over 700 pounds selling steady to $3 higher. The heifers weighing 500 to 650 pounds were unevenly steady with heifers weighing over 650 pounds were selling steady to $2 higher. The demand was good from the buyers in the crowd with internet activity noticed. The supply included 94% feeder cattle with 53% steers, 0% were dairy steers and 47% were heifers; and 6% was slaughter cattle with 100% cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 71%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 375 lbs., 191.00; 13 head, 429 lbs,, 191.50; 31 head, 422 to 432 lbs., 195.00 to 198.00 (196.76) thin fleshed; 60 head, 466 to 490 lbs., 181.50 to 187.50 (182.47); 11 head, 495 lbs., 173.00 full; 80 head, 500 to 543 lbs., 169.50 to 175.00 (171.04); 190 head, 557 to 592 lbs., 159.50 to 169.25 (166.99); 99 head, 552 to 557 lbs., 178.25 to 184.00 (179.85) fancy; 155 head, 600 to 635 lbs., 153.50 to 161.00 (154.89); 77 head, 600 to 630 lbs., 145.50 to 150.00 (148.54) fleshy; 7 head, 601 lbs., 148.00 unweaned; 84 head, 670 to 695 lbs., 146.50 to 149.00 (147.94); 186 head, 673 to 675 lbs., 155.50 to 156.00 (155.73) fancy; 82 head, 700 to 734 lbs., 141.50 to 145.00 (143.58); 58 head, 704 to 728 lbs., 147.50 to 149.50 (149.08) thin fleshed; 123 head, 773 to 798 lbs., 141.85 to 142.00 (141.91); 13 head, 789 lbs., 134.00 fleshy; 27 head, 759 lbs., 147.00 thin fleshed; 179 head, 806 lbs., 139.00 to 140.10 (139.80); 162 head, 860 to 884 lbs., 139.00 to 140.00 (139.60); 245 head, 906 to 912 lbs., 137.75 to 140.25 (139.67); 8 head, 908 lbs., 132.00 fleshy.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 344 lbs., 166.00; 44 head, 353 to 383 lbs., 162.00 to 163.50 (162.94); 77 head, 407 to 439 lbs., 159.00 to 165.00 (160.77); 71 head, 469 to 496 lbs., 163.00 to 169.00 (164.95); 98 head, 512 to 542 lbs., 155.00 to 159.00 (157.80); 31 head, 511 to 515 lbs., 150.00 to 151.00 (150.52) fleshy; 6 head, 527 lbs., 152.00 unweaned; 22 head, 554 to 558 lbs., 150.00 to 152.50 (151.81); 55 head, 576 to 589 lbs., 140.00 fleshy; 7 head, 560 lbs., 156.00 thin fleshed; 60 head, 611 to 620 lbs., 134.00 to 137.25 (135.91); 5 head, 641 lbs., 130.25 fleshy; 253 head, 653 to 689 lbs., 130.00 to 134.25 (132.21) fleshy; 27 head, 685 to 689 lbs., 127.50 to 128.50 (128.24); 138 head, 706 to 724 lbs., 127.50 to 130.85 (129.41); 125 head, 749 lbs., 130.75 replacement; 80 head, 751 to 783 lbs., 129.50 to 130.00 (129.60); 135 head, 825 to 848 lbs., 129.50 to 131.85 (130.62).
