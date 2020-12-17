Ericson Livestock Market, Ericson, Nebraska, reported receipts of 3,810 head of cattle selling on Dec. 5, compared to 4,813 head two weeks ago and 5,091 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to the previous week, the steers weighing 500 to 650 pounds were steady to $2 lower and heifers weighing 500 to 650 pounds were steady to $5 lower. The demand was moderate to good from the buyers in the crowd with internet activity noticed. The supply included 76% feeder cattle with 52% steers and 48% were heifers; and 24% was slaughter cattle with 100% cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 27%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 335 lbs., 196.00; 68 head, 363 to 384 lbs., 196.00 to 201.00 (199.32); 26 head, 370 to 389 lbs., 182.00 to 191.00 (187.12) full; 37 head, 377 lbs., 209.00 thin fleshed; 29 head, 419 to 441 lbs., 193.00 to 197.00 (193.66); 263 head, 450 to 472 lbs., 189.50 to 199.00 (196.32); 19 head, 480 lbs., 173.50 full; 230 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 167.00 to 177.75 (173.24); 121 head, 500 to 531 lbs., 180.50 to 184.00 (182.35) thin fleshed; 155 head, 573 to 582 lbs., 160.50 to 165.00 (164.35); 213 head, 600 to 641 lbs., 153.00 to 163.75 (160.50); 34 head, 663 lbs., 155.00; 9 head, 659 lbs., 143.00 full; 44 head, 685 lbs., 144.50 unweaned; 114 head, 707 to 725 lbs., 144.00 to 148.50 (145.13) unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 488 lbs., 154.00; 6 head, 542 lbs., 158.00; 7 head, 585 lbs., 145.00; 25 head, 620 to 646 lbs., 136.00 to 140.00 (139.17); 5 head, 760 lbs., 136.00; 10 head, 920 lbs., 130.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 38 head, 327 to 334 lbs., 173.00 to 176.00 (175.20); 21 head, 374 lbs., 181.00; 40 head, 365 to 370 lbs., 185.00 to 187.00 (186.29); thin fleshed; 12 head, 400 to 446 lbs., 154.00 to 156.00 (154.94) full; 29 head, 401 to 439 lbs., 178.50 to 180.00 (179.67) thin fleshed; 65 head, 457 to 477 lbs., 157.00 to 165.00 (161.13); 230 head, 503 to 547 lbs., 150.00 to 156.00 (153.90); 43 head, 518 lbs., 165.00 fancy; 6 head, 538 lbs., 145.00 full; 127 head, 500 to 516 lbs., 160.00 to 163.00 (162.18) thin fleshed; 49 head, 550 to 586 lbs., 139.50 to 144.50 (143.55); 65 head 596 lbs., 164.00 fancy; 72 head, 614 to 648 lbs., 137.00 to 141.00 (139.66); 28 head, 616 lbs., 153.50 fancy; 8 head, 621 lbs., 134.00 full; 35 head, 655 lbs., 144.00; 7 head, 696 lbs., 134.50 unweaned; 5 head, 746 lbs., 134.00; 149 head, 808 to 835 lbs., 131.75 to 136.25 (135.69).
