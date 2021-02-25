Ericson Livestock Market, Ericson, Nebraska, reported receipts of 4,404 head of cattle selling on Feb. 20, compared to 3,010 head on Feb. 6 and 1,177 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney Nebraska.
Compared to two weeks ago, the steers weighing over 550 pounds were selling $1 to $4 higher and heifers weighing over 450 pounds were selling steady to $3 higher. The demand was good from the buyers in the crowd with internet activity noticed. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 52% steers and 48% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 58%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 25 head, 368 to 390 lbs., 195.00 to 198.00 (196.42); 9 head, 427 lbs., 188.00; 21 head, 433 to 437 lbs., 202.00 fancy; 30 head, 460 to 493 lbs., 184.00 to 190.00 (187.50); 41 head, 451 to 466 lbs., 198.00 to 201.00 (198.74) fancy; 160 head, 500 to 535 lbs., 173.50 to 182.00 (178.10); 10 head, 510 lbs., 169.00 full; 106 head, 501 to 535 lbs., 186.50 to 188.50 (187.71) thin fleshed; 21 head, 589 lbs., 171.00; 157 head, 557 to 590 lbs., 178.00 to 182.00 (179.15) thin fleshed; 189 head, 600 to 643 lbs., 155.00 to 161.00 (158.42); 76 head, 625 lbs., 178.00 fancy; 275 head, 600 to 644 lbs., 165.50 to 168.00 (166.99) thin fleshed; 232 head, 650 to 693 lbs., 149.00 to 154.00 (151.31); 76 head, 680 lbs., 158.00 thin fleshed; 354 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 141.00 to 148.00 (146.34); 338 head, 758 to 784 lbs., 137.25 to 146.00 (142.28); 78 head, 860 lbs., 141.50 fancy; 6 head, 931 lbs., 125.00 fleshy.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 26 head, 379 to 381 lbs., 170.00 to 172.00 (170.77) thin fleshed; 68 head, 439 to 447 lbs., 159.00 to 163.25 (161.45); 79 head, 450 to 494 lbs., 157.00 to 165.00 (160.12); 35 head, 466 to 498 lbs. 169.00 to 175.00 (170.30) fancy; 34 head, 494 lbs., 154.00 full; 202 head, 507 to 548 lbs., 154.00 to 160.50 (158.54); 103 head, 506 to 535 lbs., 163.50 to 164.00 (163.64) thin fleshed; 230 head, 550 to 594 lbs., 146.00 to 154.00 (150.04); 185 head, 572 to 578 lbs., 162.00 fancy; 247 head, 553 to 594 lbs., 157.00 to 159.00 (157.72) thin fleshed; 112 head, 606 to 624 lbs., 141.00 to 145.50 (143.26); 27 head, 626 to 637 lbs., 145.00 to 146.00 (145.37) replacement; 369 head, 603 to 618 lbs., 148.00 to 149.50 (148.76) thin fleshed; 69 head, 659 to 677 lbs., 137.00 to 140.75 (139.45); 54 head, 654 lbs., 145.00 thin fleshed; 94 head, 717 to 718 lbs., 133.50 to 138.50 (135.93); 60 head, 706 lbs., 135.25 replacement; 49 head, 762 lbs., 131.50; 19 head, 805 lbs., 125.00.
