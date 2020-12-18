Ericson Livestock Market, Ericson, Nebraska, reported receipts of 3,442 head of cattle selling on Dec. 12, compared to 3,810 head on Dec. 5 and 4,673 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to the previous week the steers weighing 500 to 700 pounds were steady to $5 higher and heifers weighing 500 to 700 pounds were selling $1 to $4 higher. The demand was good from the buyers in the crowd. The supply included 93% feeder cattle with 63% steers and 37% were heifers; and 7% was slaughter cattle with 100% cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 46%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 331 lbs., 181.00 full; 10 head, 321 lbs., 204.00 unweaned; 17 head, 401 lbs., 181.00 full; 41 head, 433 to 436 lbs., 198.00 to 201.00 (200.26) thin fleshed; 44 head, 434 to 442 lbs., 187.00 to 189.50 (187.79) unweaned; 106 head, 468 to 499 lbs., 179.00 to 187.00 (182.92); 41 head, 465 lbs., 198.50 fancy; 38 head, 500 to 517 lbs., 163.00 to 165.00 (163.88) fleshy; 77 head, 538 to 541 lbs., 180.00 to 184.75 (182.58) thin fleshed; 46 head, 500 to 521 lbs., 168.50 to 171.50 (169.58) unweaned; 308 head, 556 to 585 lbs., 170.00 to 178.50 (176.94); 110 head, 553 lbs., 185.00 fancy; 64 head, 554 to 583 lbs., 163.00 to 168.50 (165.73) fleshy; 65 head, 550 to 563 lbs., 173.00 to 177.00 (174.30) unweaned; 368 head, 600 to 642 lbs., 157.00 to 166.00 (163.25); 25 head, 602 to 631 lbs., 157.00 to 161.00 (159.78) unweaned; 207 head, 657 to 685 lbs., 157.00 to 163.00 (161.25); 6 head, 664 lbs., 144.00 fleshy; 25 head, 652 to 656 lbs., 145.00 to 151.0 (148.85) unweaned; 45 head, 712 to 728 lbs., 145.50 to 150.50 (147.53); 7 head, 712 lbs., 143.50 fleshy; 27 head, 710 lbs., 141.25 unweaned; 63 head, 751 lbs., 146.00; 7 head, 759 lbs., 139.00 fleshy; 65 head, 966 lbs., 144.25; 27 head, 924 lbs., 140.00; 18 head, 1044 lbs., 129.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 392 lbs., 164.00; 23 head, 516 lbs., 156.00; 33 head, 620 to 648 lbs., 135.00 to 139.50 (136.32); 8 head, 623 lbs., 148.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 382 lbs., 170.00 full; 10 head, 438 lbs., 163.00 fleshy; 9 head, 428 lbs., 165.00 full; 20 head, 406 lbs., 180.00 thin fleshed; 23 head, 402 to 423 lbs., 170.00 to 171.50 (170.58) unweaned; 68 head, 450 to 482 lbs., 156.00 to 162.00 (159.19); 42 head, 451 to 480 lbs., 151.00 to 154.00 (152.99) fleshy; 33 head, 483 to 496 lbs., 145.00 to 153.00 (150.23); unweaned; 76 head, 507 to 546 lbs., 152.00 to 157.75 (155.32); 56 head, 528 to 544 lbs., 147.00 to 148.50 (147.52) unweaned; 45 head, 553 to 582 lbs., 144.00 to 150.00 (145.82); 191 head, 554 to 593 lbs., 156.25 to 157.75 (156.90) fancy; 12 head, 560 lbs., 143.50 unweaned; 79 head, 632 to 637 lbs., 145.25 to 147.00 (146.13); 109 head, 607 to 614 lbs., 154.50 to 157.00 (156.73) fancy; 8 head, 601 lbs., 142.00 fleshy; 68 head, 624 lbs., 152.00 replacement; 34 head, 678 to 688 lbs., 133.00 134.00 (133.18) fleshy; 37 head, 655 to 676 lbs., 136.00 to 143.00 (141.45) unweaned; 49 head, 866 lbs., 132.50; 27 head, 953 lbs., 128.00; 108 head, 1051 to 1060 lbs., 123.00 to 126.50 (126.10). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 17 head, 310 to 335 lbs., 160.00 to 165.00 (162.08); 6 head, 372 lbs., 155.00; 25 head, 504 lbs., 137.50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.