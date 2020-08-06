Ericson Livestock Market, Ericson, Nebraska, reported receipts of 2,518 head of cattle selling on Aug. 1, compared to 4,193 head the previous sale and 3,136 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
This was the first reported sale in three weeks so a trend was not applicable. The demand was good from the buyers in the crowd. The cattle included 58% steers and 42% were heifers; 14% was slaughter cattle with 100% cows; 1% was replacement cattle with 100% bred cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 94%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 24 head, 473 lbs., 184.50 thin fleshed; 45 head, 563 to 584 lbs., 164.50 to 170.75 (166.61); 27 head, 600 to 647 lbs., 158.00 to 164.00 (160.56); 5 head, 662 lbs., 156.50; 5 head, 685 lbs., 139.00 fleshy; 247 head, 716 to 735 lbs., 148.00 to 155.60 (154.59); 22 head, 733 lbs., 143.00 fleshy; 355 head, 818 to 845 lbs., 139.00 to 147.50 (145.14); 29 head, 850 to 851 lbs., 136.00 to 140.00 (138.07); 371 head, 908 to 941 lbs., 134.50 to 139.00 (137.47); 6 head, 953 lbs., 131.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 17 head, 550 lbs., 141.00; 19 head, 624 lbs., 145.00; 8 head, 738 lbs., 128.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 343 lbs., 177.00 thin fleshed; 5 head, 406 lbs., 165.00; 22 head, 467 lbs., 170.00 thin fleshed; 125 head, 620 to 638 lbs., 147.50 to 152.00 (150.82); 15 head, 688 lbs., 142.75; 51 head, 712 lbs., 144.00; 215 head, 706 lbs., 149.10 fancy; 210 head, 765 to 796 lbs., 133.50 to 137.25 (135.21); 8 head, 809 lbs., 134.00; 144 head, 854 to 863 lbs., 130.50 to 133.25 (130.83); 32 head, 920 lbs., 122.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 16 head, 653 lbs., 134.00.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 7 head, 1231 lbs., 1210.00; 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 9 head, 1413 lbs., 1160.00.
