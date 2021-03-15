Ericson Livestock Market, Ericson, Nebraska, reported receipts of 4,080 head of cattle selling on March 6, compared to 5,104 head on Feb. 27 and 4,280 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to the previous week, the steers weighing under 600 pounds were steady to $3 higher, those weighing 600 to 700 pounds were mostly steady with steers weighing over 700 pounds were selling $2 higher. The heifers weighing under 650 pounds were steady to $2 lower with heifers weighing over 650 pounds were selling $3 higher. The demand was moderate to good from the buyers in the crowd. The supply included 90% feeder cattle with 62% steers and 38% were heifers; and 10% was slaughter cattle with 100% cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 43%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 49 head, 391 lbs., 225.00 fancy; 15 head, 414 to 449 lbs., 185.00 to 193.00 (188.90); 116 head, 416 lbs., 219.00 fancy; 21 head, 416 to 441 lbs., 197.00 to 203.00 (199.45) thin fleshed; 19 head, 457 to 477 lbs., 183.00 to 192.00 (186.11); 21 head, 468 to 484 lbs., 196.00 thin fleshed; 27 head, 522 to 526 lbs., 182.00; 374 head, 506 to 514 lbs., 197.25 to 200.25 (197.99) fancy; 25 head, 540 lbs., 170.00 unweaned; 35 head, 553 to 593 lbs., 160.00 to 165.00 (161.53) fleshy; 49 head, 567 lbs., 181.00 source/aged; 304 head, 558 to 597 lbs., 178.50 to 181.50 (180.24) thin fleshed; 35 head, 638 to 639 lbs., 163.25 to 166.00 (163.72); 63 head, 615 lbs., 175.50 fancy; 79 head, 649 lbs., 155.50 source/aged; 52 head, 620 lbs., 167.00 unweaned; 138 head, 667 to 692 lbs., 149.75 to 158.00 (153.56); 100 head, 707 to 746 lbs, 141.00 to 150.00 (144.23); 107 head, 761 to 771 lbs., 137.00 to 139.25 (138.89) fleshy; 135 head, 805 to 816 lbs., 139.00 to 140.00 (139.49); 44 head, 812 lbs., 131.00 fleshy; 173 head, 867 to 878 lbs., 127.00 to 129.50 (128.40) fleshy.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 88 head, 388 lbs., 177.00 thin fleshed; 17 head, 441 lbs., 162.50; 9 head, 438 lbs., 156.00 unweaned; 53 head, 458 to 487 lbs., 157.00 to 161.00 (159.49); 274 head, 476 lbs., 173.75 fancy; 19 head, 543 lbs., 147.00 fleshy; 43 head, 513 to 532 lbs., 160.00 to 162.00 (161.38) thin fleshed; 44 head, 536 lbs., 150.50 unweaned; 84 head, 554 to 589 lbs., 144.00 to 148.00 (147.08); 46 head, 585 to 587 lbs., 138.50 to 140.75 (140.21) fleshy; 119 head, 602 to 620 lbs., 143.00 to 147.50 (144.65); 78 head, 604 to 638 lbs., 135.50 to 139.00 (137.31) fleshy; 20 head, 618 lbs., 14200 unweaned; 64 head, 686 lbs., 136.75; 69 head, 660 to 662 lbs., 145.50 to 146.00 (145.83) fancy; 31 head, 655 to 669 lbs., 128.00 to 132.00 (130.47) fleshy; 100 head, 720 to 740 lbs., 134.25 to 137.75 (136.20); 7 head, 779 lbs., 123.50 fleshy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.