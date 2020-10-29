Ericson Livestock Market, Ericson, Nebraska, reported receipts of 1,031 head of cattle selling on Oct. 17, compared to 2,563 head on Oct. 10 and 2,965 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to the previous week, the steers and heifers weighing under 550 pounds were steady to $5 higher, with 550 to 700 pounds were selling $2 to $5 lower. The demand was moderate to good from the buyers in the seats with internet activity noticed. The supply included 76% feeder cattle with 56% steers and 44% were heifers; and 24% was slaughter cattle with 100% cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 28%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 389 lbs., 195.00; 23 head, 474 to 489 lbs., 169.00 to 176.50 (173.84); 43 head, 501 to 502 lbs., 163.00 to 167.00 (166.07); 192 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 147.50 to 157.50 (153.00); 25 head, 616 to 644 lbs., 145.50 to 147.00 (146.59); 58 head, 677 to 692 lbs., 143.00 to 143.50 (143.45); 44 head, 729 to 744 lbs., 140.00 to 143.50 (140.73); 5 head, 1048 lbs., 125.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 548 lbs., 146.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 23 head, 395 lbs., 175.00; 18 head, 437 lbs., 169.00; 47 head, 452 to 488 lbs., 156.50 to 167.50 (162.14); 32 head, 502 to 537 lbs., 146.00 to 150.00 (148.69); 128 head, 572 to 578 lbs., 142.00 to 147.50 (146.04); 44 head, 613 to 645 lbs., 139.00 to 142.50 (139.63); 7 head, 662 lbs., 137.00; 11 head, 705 lbs., 132.00; 7 head, 950 lbs., 129.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 678 lbs., 132.50.
