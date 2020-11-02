Ericson Livestock Market, Ericson, Nebraska, reported receipts of 2,016 head of cattle selling on Oct. 24, compared to 1,031 head on Oct. 17 and 4,320 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to the previous week, the steers were steady to $3 lower and heifers were selling $4 to $6 lower. The demand was moderate to good from the buyers in the crowd with internet activity noticed. The supply included 91% feeder cattle with 51% steers, 49% were heifers; and was 9% slaughter cattle with 100% cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 35%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 323 to 328 lbs., 192.00 to 19300 (192.59); 8 head, 355 lbs, 191.00; 35 head, 422 to 439 lbs., 166.00 to 177.50 (175.17); 39 head, 401 to 420 lbs., 180.50 to 183.00 (181.89) thin fleshed; 94 head, 471 to 497 lbs., 169.50 to 174.00 (171.58); 97 head, 498 lbs., 180.25 fancy; 29 head, 508 to 514 lbs., 159.50 to 161.50 (159.99); 66 head, 522 to 525 lbs., 170.00 to 171.50 (170.50) thin fleshed; 242 head, 550 to 574 lbs., 147.50 to 157.50 (156.37); 39 head, 552 lbs., 167.50 fancy; 47 head, 600 to 621 lbs., 141.00 to 143.50 (141.86); 85 head, 619 lbs., 158.00 fancy; 29 head, 619 lbs., 150.50 thin fleshed; 16 head, 665 lbs, 137.00 fleshy; 34 head, 702 to 723 lbs., 133.00 to 135.00 fleshy. Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 485 lbs., 154.00; 15 head, 565 to 580 lbs., 141.50 to 143.00 (141.96); 7 head, 706 lbs., 125.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 20 head, 382 lbs., 170.00; 26 head, 416 lbs., 165.00; 102 head, 454 to 496 lbs., 149.00 to 157.00 (152.84); 186 head, 517 to 546 lbs., 138.50 to 145.00 (143.18); 98 head, 550 to 575 lbs., 141.00 to 141.25 (141.22); 33 head, 617 lbs., 131.50; 7 head, 650 lbs., 128.50; 36 head, 700 to 719 lbs., 125.00; 68 head, 815 lbs., 137.00; 22 head, 858 lbs., 129.00; 224 head, 900 to 946 lbs., 122.00 to 129.50 (128.70); 7 head, 954 lbs., 123.50; 8 head, 1041 lbs., 114.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 383 lbs., 158.00; 7 head, 622 lbs., 124.00.
