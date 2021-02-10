Ericson Livestock Market, Ericson, Nebraska, reported receipts of 3,010 head of cattle selling on Feb. 6, compared to 3,771 head on Jan. 30 and 3,487 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to the previous week, the steers were steady to $3 lower and heifers weighing under 600 pounds were selling $2 to $6 lower with heifers weighing over 600 pounds were steady. The demand was good from the buyers in the crowd with internet activity noticed. A winter storm started moving its way through the trade area overnight slowing the demand slightly. The supply included 92% feeder cattle with 70% steers and 30% were heifers; and 8% was slaughter cattle with 100% cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 71%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 24 head, 395 to 399 lbs., 205.00 to 207.00 (206.67); 9 head, 383 lbs., 195.00 full; 26 head, 423 to 445 lbs., 196.00 to 198.00 (197.05); 75 head, 499 lbs., 189.75; 23 head, 489 to 494 lbs., 177.00 to 178.50 (177.92) full; 78 head, 500 to 525 lbs., 170.00 to 181.50 (178.14); 40 head, 510 to 517 lbs., 183.50 to 186.00 (184.82) thin fleshed; 60 head, 570 to 578 lbs., 161.50 to 164.25 (162.70); 104 head, 554 lbs., 180.25 fancy; 270 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 152.25 to 158.00 (156.78); 54 head, 602 lbs., 170.25 fancy; 316 head, 606 to 629 lbs., 161.50 to 165.50 (162.94) thin fleshed; 123 head, 654 to 692 lbs., 142.00 to 150.75 (145.63); 109 head, 660 to 689 lbs., 139.50 to 140.25 (140.18) fleshy; 81 head, 671 lbs., 155.50 thin fleshed; 224 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 141.25 to 144.75 (142.55); 256 head, 756 to 793 lbs., 139.50 to 142.75 (140.88); 22 head, 850 lbs., 129.50 fleshy.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 52 head, 424 to 448 lbs., 164.00 to 168.00 (166.47); 18 head, 461 to 470 lbs., 157.00 to 162.00 (159.75); 14 head, 471 lbs., 153.00 full; 69 head, 505 to 539 lbs., 153.00 to 159.00 (157.62); 105 head, 507 to 533 lbs., 160.50 to 162.50 (161.93) thin fleshed; 55 head, 554 to 584 lbs., 143.00 to 147.00 (145.08); 186 head, 603 to 640 lbs., 136.00 to 140.50 (138.29); 174 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 132.00 to 136.50 (133.85); 91 head, 702 to 739 lbs., 130.00 to 134.00 (132.64); 14 head, 787 lbs., 128.50; 19 head, 813 lbs., 125.00.
