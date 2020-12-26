Ericson Livestock Market, Ericson, Nebraska, reported receipts of 1,803 head of cattle selling on Dec. 19, compared to 3,442 head on Dec. 12, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
This was the last bred heifer and cow sale of 2020 and it brought a large crowd of buyers to the seats with several buyers on the internet. The demand was mostly moderate with buyers buyers bidding cautiously on the day. Most lots were sold in gooseneck trailer loads with a few full loads. Most of the AI'd sired heifers brought roughly $200 per head more than their sisters that were bull bred. The bulk of the sale was bred to easy calving black Angus bulls with some bred to red Angus, Hereford and Charolais A sale is planned for Dec. 29 as a Weigh-up Auction with the next feeder cattle sale on Jan. 9. The supply included 1% feeder cattle with 100% heifers; 9% was slaughter cattle with 100% cows; and 89% was replacement cattle with 51% bred cows, 48% were bred heifers and 1% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 100%.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 871 lbs., 130.00; 18 head, 1027 lbs., 124.25.
Replacement cattle: Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 5 head, 1250 lbs., 1425.00; 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 68 head, 1217 to 1320 lbs., 1675.00 to 1750.00 (1693.50); 2 to 4 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 1160 to 1457 lbs., 1610.00 to 1900.00 (1732.50); 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 7 head, 1202 to 1336 lbs., 1075.00 to 1100.00 (1085.07); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 115 head, 1275 to 1539 lbs., 1400.00 to 1650.00 (1504.96); over 8 years old, 1st trimester, 8 head, 1240 lbs., 725.00; over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 133 head, 1283 to 1465 lbs., 850.00 to 1050.00 (966.50); over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 54 head, 1315 to 1432 lbs., 850.00 to 925.00 (876.34) broken mouthed; over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 24 head, 1290 to 1621 lbs., 895.00 to 975.00 (914.88); over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 7 head, 1450 lbs., 900.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 5 head, 1108 lbs., 1425.00; 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 6 head, 1105 lbs., 1625.00. 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 41 head, 1380 to 1500 lbs., 1100.00 to 1200.00 (1132.56);. Bred heifers, Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, under 2 years old, 1st to 2nd trimester, 49 head, 1050 to 1145 lbs., 1475.00 to 1735.00 (1633.32); under 2 years old, 2nd trimester, 950 to 1154 lbs., 1425.00 to 1850.00 (1615.78); under 2 years old, 3rd trimester, 287 head, 1079 to 1178 lbs., 1800.00 to 2085.00 (1955.09). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, under 2 years old, 2nd trimester, 12 head, 839 lbs., 1375.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, over 8 years old, open, 10 head, 1520 lbs., 1300.00.
