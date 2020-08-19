Ericson Livestock Market, Ericson, Nebraska, reported receipts of 1,795 head of cattle selling on Aug. 15, compared to 2,518 head on Aug. 1, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to two weeks ago, steers weighing over 850 pounds were selling $2 to $4 higher and heifers were firm to $4 higher. The demand was moderate to active from the buyers in the crowd on a light to heavy supply. The supply included 82% feeder cattle with 75% steers, 25% were heifers and 1% were bulls; 18% was slaughter cattle with 100% cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 97%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 21 head, 590 to 593 lbs., 165.00 to 166.00 (165.71); 33 head, 604 to 636 lbs., 161.00 to 164.00 (162.27); 21 head, 663 lbs., 157.00; 26 head, 700 to 714 lbs., 152.00 to 154.00 (152.93); 8 head, 830 lbs., 140.00 fleshy; 15 head, 863 lbs., 140.00; 61 head, 867 lbs., 147.00 gaunt; 317 head, 930 to 934 lbs., 138.00 to 144.35 (143.26); 539 head, 981 to 998 lbs., 134.00 to 138.75 (136.94). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 397 lbs., 172.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 12 head, 568 lbs., 154.00; 31 head, 606 to 629 lbs., 153.00 to 155.50 (153.83); 65 head, 661 to 695 lbs., 146.00 to 148.00 (147.59); 9 head, 707 lbs., 144.50; 7 head, 703 lbs., 135.00 fleshy; 107 head, 741 to 748 lbs., 143.75 to 146.00 (145.72) spayed; 16 head, 753 lbs., 138.00; 53 head, 875 to 884 lbs., 133.50 to 136.50 (134.01; 9 head, 932 lbs., 133.00l; 36 head, 990 lbs., 122.50 fleshy.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 707 lbs., 137.00.
