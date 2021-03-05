Ericson Livestock Market, Ericson, Nebraska, reported receipts of 5,104 head of cattle selling on Feb. 27, compared to 4,404 head on Feb. 20 and 4,310 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to the previous week, the steers weighing 450 to 600 pounds were selling steady and steers weighing over 600 pounds were selling $3 to $4 higher except those 700 to 750 pounds were selling $4 lower and the heifers weighing over 450 pounds were steady to $3 lower. The demand was moderate to good from the buyers in the crowd. The supply included 94% feeder cattle with 71% steers and 29% were heifers; and 6% was slaughter cattle with 100% cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 54%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 33 head, 417 lbs., 185.00; 25 head, 424 to 425 lbs., 202.00 to 202.50 (202.22) fancy; 13 head, 404 lbs., 194.00 thin fleshed; 31 head, 450 to 474 lbs., 183.00 to 189.00 (186.56); 121 head, 463 to 495 lbs., 194.00 to 196.25 (196.02) thin fleshed; 90 head, 511 to 533 lbs., 176.25 to 182.00 (178.33); 151 head, 501 to 525 lbs., 191.00 to 192.00 (191.13) fancy; 80 head, 506 lbs., 186.00 to 187.00 (186.44) thin fleshed; 688 head, 551 to 597 lbs., 172.50 to 178.00 (175.32); 224 head, 566 lbs., 184.25 fancy; 292 head, 600 to 637 lbs., 160.00 to 167.00 (163.74); 49 head, 608 lbs., 175.75 fancy; 57 head, 619 to 629 lbs., 155.50 to 157.00 (156.14) fleshy; 23 head, 614 lbs., 171.00 thin fleshed; 560 head, 650 to 678 lbs., 152.50 to 159.00 (155.12); 82 head, 657 to 690 lbs., 144.00 to 148.00 (144.76) fleshy; 294 head, 703 to 744 lbs., 140.50 to 145.50 (142.59); 155 head, 753 to 756 lbs., 145.50 to 145.60 (145.55); 108 head, 810 to 838 lbs., 136.00 to 137.00 (136.39); 12 head, 840 lbs., 131.00 fleshy; 20 head, 866 lbs., 130.00 fleshy; 24 head, 914 lbs., 130.50; 15 head, 921 lbs., 126.25 fleshy.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 339 lbs., 185.00 thin fleshed; 6 head, 394 lbs., 171.00; 11 head, 393 lbs., 166.00 full; 18 head, 423 lbs., 163.50; 120 head, 453 to 495 lbs., 156.00 to 159.00 (157.70); 35 head, 545 lbs., 156.50; 40 head, 529 lbs., 163.00 thin fleshed; 212 head, 550 to 586 lbs., 145.50 to 154.00 (149.13); 29 head, 606 to 619 lbs., 138.00 to 139.50 (138.58) fleshy; 148 head, 611 to 619 lbs., 147.00 to 147.50 (147.34) thin fleshed; 144 head, 650 to 666 lbs., 133.00 to 134.00 (133.80); 14 head, 676 to 689 lbs., 129.25 to 130.00 (129.57) fleshy; 28 head, 650 to 667 lbs., 137.00 to 138.00 (137.46) replacement; 121 head, 707 to 721 lbs., 131.50 to 135.00 (133.31); 61 head, 701 to 739 lbs., 127.00 to 128.50 (127.66) fleshy; 132 head, 755 to 770 lbs., 123.50 to 126.25 (124.95) fleshy; 30 head, 802 to 828 lbs., 122.50 to 123.25 (122.73); 17 head, 875 lbs., 120.50 fleshy; 5 head, 999 lbs., 117.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.