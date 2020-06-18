Ericson Livestock Market, Ericson, Nebraska, reported receipts of 3,226 head of cattle selling on June 13, compared to 4,287 head a year ago, according to the USDA -Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
This was the first reported sale in a month so a trend is not applicable. The demand was good from the buyers in the crowd with internet activity noticed. The supply included 73% feeder cattle with 28% steers and 72% heifers; 24% slaughter cattle with 100% cows; and 3% replacement cattle with 100% cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 65%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 367 lbs., 188.00; 9 head, 377 lbs., 180.00 full; 12 head, 430 lbs., 178.00; 8 head, 404 lbs., 186.00 thin fleshed; 58 head, 461 to 493 lbs., 172.00 to 178.00 (175.01); 14 head, 461 lbs., 169.00 full; 9 head, 510 lbs., 164.00; 78 head, 559 to 591 lbs., 158.00 to 168.50 (165.91); 46 head, 600 to 641 lbs., 161.00 to 163.00 (162.44); 29 head, 658 lbs., 149.50; 11 head, 700 lbs., 142.50; 28 head, 750 to 775 lbs., 131.00; 15 head, 841 lbs., 130.50; 33 head, 870 lbs., 125.50; 115 head, 1063 lbs., 112.00. Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 12 head, 259 lbs., 625.00; 5 head, 302 lbs., 675.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 23 head, 467 to 469 lbs., 156.00 to 161.00 (159.05); 54 head, 550 to 583 lbs., 151.00 to 153.00 (151.73); 6 head, 617 lbs., 153.00; 5 head, 916 lbs., 115.00. Medium and large frame 2, 19 head, 544 lbs., 132.00. Large frame 1, 5 head, 1141 lbs., 101.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 14 head, 352 to 382 lbs., 155.00 to 159.00 (156.50); 8 head, 406 lbs., 157.00; 90 head, 460 to 485 lbs., 152.00 to 157.50 (154.92); 23 head, 475 lbs., 164.00 thin fleshed; 36 head, 500 to 544 lbs., 142.00 to 148.75 (145.57); 227 head, 559 to 595 lbs., 139.00 to 145.25 (142.70); 18 head, 640 lbs., 135.00; 64 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 127.50 to 129.00 (127.82); 15 head, 692 lbs., 136.00 replacement; 48 head, 737 lbs., 130.00; 137 head, 787 lbs., 123.00; 127 head, 801 to 845 lbs., 115.50 to 122.00 (119.10); 656 head, 854 to 899 lbs., 117.25 to 124.10 (120.14); 26 head, 900 to 909 lbs., 106.00 to 110.00 (107.22). Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 7 head, 260 lbs., 450.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 18 head, 402 to 429 lbs., 149.00 to 150.00 (149.35); 8 head, 453 lbs., 147.50; 6 head, 720 lbs., 120.00; 6 head, 1038 lbs., 90.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 6 head, 1168 lbs, 1600.00; over 5 years old, open, 66 head, 1242 to 1406 lbs., 1175.00 to 1350.00 (1263.19); over 5 years old, open, 13 head, 1257 to 1374 lbs., 1085.00 to 1135.00 (1116.81) thin fleshed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.