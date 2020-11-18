Ericson Livestock Market, Ericson, Nebraska, reported receipts of 1,940 head of cattle selling on Nov. 7, compared to 1,560 head on Oct. 31 and 3,457 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to the previous week, the steers weighing over 400 pounds were steady to $5 higher and heifers weighing 400 to 600 pounds were selling $5 to $7 higher. The demand was good from the buyers in the crowd with internet activity noticed. The supply included 90% feeder cattle with 65% steers, 33% were heifers and 1% were bulls; and 10% was slaughter cattle with 100% cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 19%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 15 head, 392 lbs., 192.00; 18 head, 368 to 370 lbs., 183.00 full; 21 head, 403 to 441 lbs., 184.00 to 185.00 (184.30); 14 head, 405 lbs., 192.00 thin fleshed; 137 head, 466 to 499 lbs., 174.00 to 182.00 (178.69); 127 head, 466 to 480 lbs., 184.00 to 189.75 (186.50) thin fleshed; 159 head, 510 to 547 lbs., 160.00 to 168.25 (165.85); 289 head, 552 to 595 lbs., 159.00 to 165.50 (162.05); 64 head, 611 to 627 lbs., 153.50 to 157.50 (156.58); 11 head, 540 lbs., 145.00; 94 head, 700 to 736 lbs., 141.00 to 15025) (147.41); 28 head, 825 lbs., 146.75; 6 head, 984 lbs., 127.00 fleshy.
Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 304 lbs., 179.00; 6 head, 441 lbs., 156.00; 19 head, 503 to 530 lbs., 154.00 to 155.00 (154.36); 44 head, 600 to 637 lbs., 138.50 to 146.00 (141.10); 12 head, 662 to 693 lbs., 137.00 to 139.50 (138.43).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 22 head, 365 to 383 lbs., 163.00 to 169.00 (164.85); 118 head, 404 to 448 lbs,, 160.00 to 165.00 (162.03); 27 head, 404 lbs., 176.00 fancy; 80 head, 461 to 481 lbs., 154.00 to 156.00 (155.56); 143 head, 510 to 547 lbs., 144.50 to 150.50 (147.36); 31 head, 509 lbs., 156.50 thin fleshed; 47 head, 566 to 577 lbs., 144.00 to 145.75 (145.31); 31 head, 657 to 660 lbs., 134.00 to 136.00 (135.22); 32 head, 1000 to 1044 lbs., 122.00 to 122.50 (122.18). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 428 lbs., 149.00; 6 head, 560 lbs., 136.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 422 lbs., 181.00; 13 head, 595 lbs., 146.00.
