Ericson Livestock Market, Ericson, Nebraska, reported receipts of 2,089 head of cattle selling on Oct. 3, compared to 3,471 head on Sept. 19, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to two weeks ago, steers weighing over 800 pounds were selling $2 to $5 lower and heifers weighing over 800 pounds were sold steady to $2 lower. The demand was moderate to good from the buyers in the crowd with internet activity noticed. The supply included 87% feeder cattle with 56% steers and 44% were heifers; 12% was slaughter cattle with 100% cows; and 1% was replacement cattle with 100% bred cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 93%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 50 head, 514 to 527 lbs., 155.00 to 159.38; 44 head, 611 lbs., 172.50 natural; 10 head, 668 lbs., 147.00; 9 head, 736 lbs., 150.00; 78 head, 727 lbs., 164.50 natural; 57 head, 782 to 789 lbs., 144.00 to 149.50 (147.69); 110 head, 814 to 845 lbs., 140.00 to 146.75 (145.84); 256 head, 900 to 944 lbs., 132.00 to 136.50 (134.31); 242 head, 1008 to 1028 lbs., 125.50 to 127.75 (127.21); 29 head, 1052 to 1075 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (123.98). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 404 lbs., 172.00; 12 head, 571 to 592 lbs., 144.00 to 148.00 (146.30); 6 head, 665 lbs., 135.50 fleshy; 11 head, 737 lbs., 140.00; 16 head, 770 lbs., 138.50’ 6 head, 854 lbs., 135.00; 8 head, 889 lbs., 127.00 fleshy; 15 head, 909 lbs., 123.75 fleshy.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 22 head, 459 to 493 lbs., 147.00 to 156.00 (153.42); 9 head, 566 lbs., 143.50; 118 head, 709 to 726 lbs., 142.00 to 147.00 (144.31); 109 head, 802 to 832 lbs., 132.00 to 138.00 (135.79); 206 head, 900 to 948 lbs., 130.75 to 136.75 (135.01); 144 head, 947 lbs., 126.50 fleshy; 52 head, 953 lbs., 125.00 fleshy; 11 head, 1038 lbs., 115.00 fleshy; 31 head, 1069 lbs., 119.00 fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 526 lbs., 138.00; 9 head, 514 lbs., 131.00 fleshy; 17 head, 669 to 670 lbs., 133.00 to 136.00 (134.77); 18 head, 873 lbs., 125.50 fleshy; 8 head, 919 lbs., 122.00 fleshy.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, over 5 years old, 1st trimester, 20 head, 1327 to 1523 lbs., 900.00 to 1200.00 (1030.48).
