Ericson Livestock market, Ericson, Nebraska, reported receipts of 4,813 head of cattle selling on Nov. 28, compared to 3,770 head selling on Nov. 21 and 3,839 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to the previous week, the steers were selling 400 to 750 pounds were selling steady to $3 higher and heifers selling 400 to 650 pounds were steady to $5 higher. The demand was good from the buyers in the crowd with internet activity noticed. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 70% steers and 30% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 54%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 340 lbs., 206.00; 34 head, 405 to 443 lbs., 192.00 to 198.00 (194.32); 163 head, 451 to 499 lbs., 180.00 to 190.50 (186.41); 21 head, 458 to 461 lbs., 196.00 thin fleshed; 169 head, 511 to 536 lbs., 170.00 to 181.00 (175.61); 14 head, 536 lbs., 167.59 full; 398 head, 550 to 596 lbs., 162.00 to 168.00 (165.61); 26 head, 596 lbs., 152.50 full; 350 head, 550 to 568 lbs., 170.50 to 174.75 (173.36) thin flshed; 521 head, 614 to 641 lbs., 155.00 to 161.75 (159.90); 21 head, 624 lbs., 152.50 full; 399 head, 651 to 683 lbs., 152.50 to 160.75 (158.83); 26 head, 672 lbs., 149.50 full; 108 head, 700 to 743 lbs., 146.00 to 156.00 (153.18); 91 head, 727 to 739 lbs,. 160.00 to 160.50 (160.41) fancy; 139 head, 701 lbs., 158.00 value added; 362 head, 772 lbs., 160.00 value added; 150 head, 848 lbs., 153.25 fancy; 11 head, 897 lbs., 147.50; 11 head, 897 lbs., 147.50; 128 head, 881 lbs., 150.00 value added; 79 head, 928 to 934 lbs., 143.75 to 145.00 (143.99); 60 head, 916 lbs., 150.10 fancy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 28 head, 479 lbs., 159.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 28 head, 360 to 361 lbs., 176.00 to 180.00 (179.00) thin fleshed; 41 head, 401 to 448 lbs., 165.50 to 171.00 (166.47); 74 head, 466 to 489 lbs., 152.00 to 159.00 (156.99); 61 head, 460 lbs., 168.50 natural; 152 head, 508 to 544 lbs., 150.50 to 158.00 (154.29); 248 head, 519 to 546 lbs., 160.00 to 162.00 (160.62) fancy; 19 head, 502 to 545 lbs., 145.00 to 147.00 (146.34) full; 262 head, 551 to 596 lbs., 152.00 to 155.50 (153.95); 16 head, 558 lbs., 160.00 fancy; 174 head, 600 to 643 lbs., 140.50 to 150.00 (144.65); 90 head, 609 lbs., 155.50 fancy; 16 head, 601 to 641 lbs., 136.00 to 137.00 (136.70) full; 15 head, 654 to 657 lbs., 130.50 to 139.00 (135.02) full; 15 head, 732 lbs., 130.50; 13 head, 769 lbs., 137.00 thin fleshed; 15 head, 815 lbs., 135.50; 57 head, 819 lbs., 142.75 fancy; 66 head, 878 lbs., 134.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 38 head, 152.50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.