Ericson Livestock Market, Ericson, Nebraska, reported receipts of 4,440 head of cattle selling on March 13, compared to 4,080 head on March 6 and 2,212 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Nebraska Department of Agriculture Market News, Kearney, Nebraska.
Compared to the previous week, the steers weighing over 400 pounds were steady to $3 higher except for 500- to 650-pound steers were selling unevenly steady. The heifers were steady to $2 lower. The demand was good from the buyers in the crowd. The supply included 91% feeder cattle with 76% steers and 24% were heifers; and 9% was slaughter cattle with 100% cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 60%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 346 lbs., 217.00 fancy; 6 head, 353 lbs., 212.00 fancy; 39 head, 400 to 418 lbs., 192.00 to 196.00 (193.84); 189 head, 452 to 482 lbs., 185.50 to 192.00 (187.01); 208 head, 466 to 479 lbs., 201.50 to 220.00 (204.25) fancy; 24 head, 477 to 488 lbs., 194.00 to 197.50 (196.61) thin fleshed; 43 head, 526 lbs., 181.00; 52 head, 517 lbs., 194.50 fancy; 9 head, 546 lbs., 173.25 full; 13 head, 504 to 527 lbs., 189.00 to 190.00 (189.60) thin fleshed; 549 head, 560 to 588 lbs., 173.50 to 181.50 (178.07); 12 head, 572 lbs., 168.50 unweaned; 200 head, 606 to 643 lbs., 158.75 to 165.00 (161.01); 180 head, 616 lbs., 179.00 fancy; 216 head, 619 to 636 lbs., 171.50 to 173.00 (171.99) thin fleshed; 335 head, 650 to 694 lbs., 152.00 to 157.00 (155.56); 113 head, 651 lbs., 160.75 thin fleshed; 78 head, 713 to 745 lbs., 144.00 to 147.50 (144.74); 13 head, 709 lbs., 155.50 fancy; 99 head, 785 lbs., 139.75; 12 head, 775 lbs., 132.00 fleshy; 103 head, 861 to 875 lbs., 128.0 to 134.00 (131.77); 217 head, 900 to 947 lbs., 127.00; 156 head, 1000 lbs., 130.35 fancy.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 351 lbs., 182.00 fancy; 86 head, 465 to 494 lbs., 158.50 to 162.50 (159.61); 10 head, 466 lbs., 15400 unweaned; 47 head, 549 lbs., 157.00; 146 head, 550 to 587 lbs., 140.00 to 149.50 (146.14); 99 head, 617 to 644 lbs., 137.00 to 143.25 (141.47); 46 head, 664 lbs., 138.25; 107 head, 713 to 733 lbs., 128.00 to 13625 (132.17); 69 head, 768 lbs., 138.10 replacement; 129 head, 802 to 814 lbs., 120.00 to 123.00 (122.86); 136 head, 907 lbs., 119.50 to 124.00 (123.60).
