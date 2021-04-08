Dunlap Livestock Feeder Cattle, Dunlap, Iowa, reported receipts of 1,283 head selling a week ago and 1,940 head trading March 19, according to USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
There was no comparison for this sale, as last week was a precondition sale. There were many load lots of quality cattle. Demand was good for the light offerings. Trade was active. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (59% steers, 41% heifers, 0% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 89%.
