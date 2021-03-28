Dunlap Livestock, Dunlap, Iowa, reported receipts of 1,940 head selling a week ago and 1,320 head trading March 12, according to USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
There is no comparison for today as the previously reported sale was not precondition. Many load lots today. Demand was good for the moderate offerings of good quality cattle. Trade was active. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (64% steers, 36% heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 71%.
