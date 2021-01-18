Dunlap Livestock, Dunlap, Iowa, reported receipts of 3,874 head of feeder cattle selling on Jan. 8, compared to 1,812 head on Jan. 1 and 2,245 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
This was a western Iowa precondition sale. Compared to the previous week, the steers weighing 400 to 700 pounds were mostly steady to $4 lower with the heavier steers were mostly steady to $2 lower. The heifers weighing 400 to 700 pounds were mostly selling $1 to $5 lower. The demand was good for the heavy offerings. The trading was active. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 57% steers and 43% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 76%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 33 head, 402 to 448 lbs., 176.00 to 183.50 (179.06); 60 head, 460 to 498 lbs., 166.00 to 175.00 (170.24); 45 head, 511 to 530 lbs., 155.00 to 164.00 (159.89); 172 head, 552 to 596 lbs., 154.00 to 166.00 (159.37); 124 head, 607 to 645 lbs., 143.50 to 156.25 (152.28); 253 head, 651 to 698 lbs., 135.00 to 147.75 (142.53); 287 head, 704 to 747 lbs., 136.00 to 146.00 (139.31); 352 head, 750 to 793 lbs.,126.75 to 132.00 (133.12); 139 head, 805 to 842 lbs., 121.50 to 132.60 (129.37); 56 head, 902 to 935 lbs., 119.00 to 127.25 (124.93); 87 head, 961 to 981 lbs., 119.50 to 125.00 (123.36); 6 head, 1078 lbs., 119.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 352 lbs., 160.00; 40 head, 432 to 436 lbs., 160.00 to 163.00 (161.65); 149 head, 451 to 498 lbs., 149.00 to 164.00 (155.25); 97 head, 504 to 538 lbs., 143.00 to 154.00 (150.39); 157 head, 556 to 598 lbs., 139.00 to 147.50 (143.11); 316 head, 602 to 649 lbs., 130.50 to 141.25 (135.33); 219 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 126.00 to 135.00 (129.46); 112 head, 700 to 746 lbs., 124.75 to 134.50 (130.33); 187 head, 751 to 791 lbs., 126.00 to 137.25 (133.68); 61 head, 816 to 845 lbs., 123.00 to 128.25 (127.47); 98 head, 856 to 884 lbs., 122.50 to 126.00 (124.75).
