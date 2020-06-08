Dunlap Livestock, Dunlap, Iowa, reported receipts of 1,212 head of feeder cattle selling on May 29, compared to 2,120 head on May 15 and 1,009 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
Compared to the last sale two weeks ago, heifers were mostly steady, with 500- to 700-pound steer cattle were mostly steady to $3 higher. A light offering was available as the COVID-19 restrictions were eased. The crowd was light but demand was good. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 48% steers and 52% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 67%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 18 head, 363 to 398 lbs., 197.00 to 204.00 (200.23); 10 head, 439 to 445 lbs., 186.00 to 190.00 (188.39); 23 head, 460 to 466 lbs., 180.00 to 195.00 (182.60); 68 head, 500 to 543 lbs., 167.50 to 179.00 (171.84); 44 head, 565 to 597 lbs., 157.50 to 167.00 (159.54); 53 head, 615 to 631 lbs., 150.50 to 157.00 (154.10); 39 head, 663 to 695 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (143.59); 15 head, 714 to 748 lbs., 131.00 to 138.00 (134.30); 94 head, 750 to 792 lbs., 130.00 to 145.50 (138.37); 7 head, 831 to 840 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (132.16); 27 head, 850 lbs., 125.00; 80 head, 907 to 943 lbs., 116.00 to 126.25 (123.31); 6 head, 982 lbs., 111.50; 15 head, 1121 lbs., 108.25. Medium and large 1 to 2, 3 head, 470 lbs., 170.00; 4 head, 526 lbs., 161.00; 16 head, 771 lbs., 128.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 28 head, 402 to 443 lbs., 155.00 to 162.00 (156.03); 20 head, 458 to 476 lbs., 148.00 to 160.00 (151.68); 54 head, 531 to 543 lbs., 146.00 to 155.50 (149.31); 63 head, 550 to 583 lbs., 134.00 to 147.00 (141.40); 36 head, 616 to 649 lbs., 129.50 to 135.25 (133.90); 70 head, 658 to 673 lbs., 130.00 to 136.00 (131.86); 132 head, 714 to 733 lbs., 123.00 to 130.00 (127.84); 12 head, 709 lbs., 135.50 replacement; 42 head, 751 to 779 lbs., 122.00 to 128.50 (124.79); 66 head, 863 to 886 lbs., 104.00 to 111.00 (108.62); 23 head, 913 to 937 lbs., 107.50 to 108.00 (107.57). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 303 lbs., 151.00; 4 head, 430 lbs., 137.00; 3 head, 513 lbs., 141.00.
