Dunlap Livestock, Dunlap, Iowa, reported receipts of 1,493 head of feeder cattle selling on Feb. 26, compared to 2,288 head on Feb. 19, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture, Des Moines, Iowa.
This was a special calf and yearling sale. There was no comparison as the previous week was a precondition sale. There were many load lots. The demand was good for the light offerings. The trading was active and the supply included 100% feeder cattle with about 69% steers, 30% was heifers and 0% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 90%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 363 lbs., 181.00; 30 head, 482 to 489 lbs., 166.00 to 181.00 (176.17); 3 head, 505 lbs., 160.00; 27 head, 557 to 567 lbs., 160.00 to 163.00 (162.21); 4 head, 551 lbs., 148.00 unweaned; 28 head, 604 to 619 lbs., 150.00 to 161.50 (156.55); 64 head, 668 to 689 lbs., 142.50 to 153.25 (151.66); 112 head, 712 to 743 lbs., 141.50 to 149.00 (143.91); 71 head, 758 to 796 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (138.28); 167 head, 851 to 883 lbs., 123.00 to 127.50 (127.40); 406 head, 900 to 948 lbs., 129.00 to 130.75 (129.34).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 423 to 436 lbs., 142.00 to 150.00 (147.06); 20 head, 458 to 496 lbs., 149.50 to 159.00 (155.84); 19 head, 504 to 506 lbs., 139.00 to 147.00 (144.89); 15 head, 597 lbs., 138.25; 53 head, 609 to 637 lbs., 133.00 to 137.00 (136.13); 50 head, 654 to 670 lbs., 123.00 to 132.00 (128.35); 238 head, 710 to 740 lbs., 130.50 to 131.25 (130.59); 19 head, 780 to 794 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (123.44).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 445 lbs., 154.50,
