Dunlap Livestock, Dunlap, Iowa, reported receipts of 942 head of feeder cattle selling on Nov. 13, compared to 1,064 head selling on Oct. 30 and 1,733 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
This was a western Iowa precondition sale. Compared to the precondition sale two weeks ago, the steers and heifers weighing 500 to 600 pounds were steady to sharply higher. The demand was good for the light offerings. The trading was active. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 63% steers and 37% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 55%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 17 head, 417 to 432 lbs., 174.00 to 181.00 (179.80); 13 head, 450 to 485 lbs., 159.00 to 173.00 (167.89); 73 head, 508 to 547 lbs., 152.50 to 164.00 (160.31); 64 head, 555 to 592 lbs., 148.50 to 163.00 (158.10); 30 head, 610 to 635 lbs., 144.00 to 156.00 (149.17); 133 head, 654 to 697 lbs., 138.00 to 155.00 (143.64); 25 head, 700 to 743 lbs., 139.00 to 143.00 (140.54); 37 head, 760 to 793 lbs., 132.00 to 141.00 (136.94); 26 head, 810 lbs., 137.50; 8 head, 859 lbs., 136.00; 67 head, 920 lbs., 140.25. Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 3 head, 238 lbs., 400.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 370 lbs., 161.00; 4 head, 410 lbs., 160.00; 9 head, 682 to 695 lbs., 132.00 to 134.00 (132.66).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 29 head, 411 to 448 lbs., 151.00 to 158.50 (156.62); 37 head, 450 to 494 lbs., 148.00 to 155.00 (151.69); 23 head, 510 lbs., 146.50 to 158.00 (148.50); 73 head, 550 to 592 lbs., 138.00 to 149.00 (142.08); 41 head, 602 to 648 lbs., 133.00 to 140.50 (136.54); 13 head, 606 lbs., 158.00 replacement; 7 head, 663 to 689 lbs., 130.00 to 137.50 (133.14); 7 head, 679 lbs., 140.00 replacement; 4 head, 710 lbs., 132.00; 30 head, 752 to 756 lbs., 130.00 to 131.25 (130.17). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 24 head, 528 to 546 lbs., 136.00 to 141.00 (139.31); 14 head, 700 lbs., 125.50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.