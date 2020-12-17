Dunlap Livestock, Dunlap, Iowa, reported receipts of 2,624 head of feeder cattle selling on Dec. 4, compared to 1,992 head on Nov. 20 and 2,176 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
This was a western Iowa precondition sale. There is no comparison as the last sale was not a precondition sale. The demand was good for the moderate offerings. The trade was active. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 55% steers and 45% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 75%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 19 head, 378 to 395 lbs., 170.00 to 184.00 (177.49); 31 head, 456 to 490 lbs., 165.00 to 182.00 (168.96); 93 head, 513 to 541 lbs., 161.00 to 173.00 (167.01); 52 head, 553 to 596 lbs., 156.50 to 169.50 (162.99); 151 head, 605 to 648 lbs., 145.00 to 158.00 (153.75); 240 head, 655 to 690 lbs., 146.00 to 156.50 (150.25); 13 head, 689 lbs., 140.00 fleshy; 170 head, 701 to lbs., 722 139.00 to 147.50 (143.26); 246 head, 750 to 790 lbs., 133.00 to 143.25 (138.00); 82 head, 803 to 843 lbs., 138.25 to 143.50 (141.69); 16 head, 851 to 863 lbs., 136.50 to 140.25 (138.13); 52 head, 905 to 907 lbs., 124.00 to 134.50 (133.89); 6 head, 1031 lbs., 115.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 345 lbs., 176.00; 6 head, 362 to 390 lbs., 161.00 to 165.00 (163.07); 9 head, 426 lbs., 172.50; 17 head, 508 to 526 lbs., 151.00 to 156.00 (154.07); 25 head, 565 to 596 lbs., 144.00 to 154.50 (151.69); 45 head, 613 to 648 lbs., 136.00 to 143.50 (139.63); 10 head, 605 lbs., 140.00 fleshy; 34 head, 655 to 696 lbs., 135.50 to 143.50 (140.91); 5 head, 712 lbs., 135.00; 6 head, 802 lbs., 130.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 9 head, 354 to 398 lbs., 160.00 to 163.00 (161.25); 6 head, 412 lbs., 165.00; 102 head, 463 to 499 lbs., 153.00 to 163.00 (158.72); 91 head, 501 to 545 lbs., 145.00 to 158.00 (152.43); 99 head, 555 to 594 lbs., 135.00 to 146.50 (141.53); 165 head, 602 to 648 lbs., 130.50 to 140.25 (137.30); 28 head, 647 lbs., 143.50 replacement; 248 head, 651 to 694 lbs., 130.00 to 141.00 (136.45); 21 head, 658 lbs., 146.00 replacement; 109 head, 700 to 746 lbs., 125.50 to 134.00 (131.22); 118 head, 753 to 799 lbs., 125.00 to 128.85 (126.77); 18 head, 800 lbs., 126.25; 32 head, 863 lbs., 128.25; 15 head, 1007 to 1024 lbs., 107.50 to 110.00 (108.82). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 340 to 342 lbs., 156.00 to 160.00 (158.01); 5 head, 420 lbs., 143.00; 3 head, 492 lbs., 148.50; 16 head, 529 to 546 lbs., 143.00; 6 head, 560 to 592 lbs., 120.00 to 133.50 (126.56); 6 head, 908 to 948 lbs., 110.00 to 111.00 (110.51).
