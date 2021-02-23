Dunlap Livestock, Dunlap, Iowa, reported receipts of 2,288 head of feeder cattle selling 1,167 head on Feb. 12 and 3,256 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
This was a western Iowa precondition sale. Compared to the previous week, the lightweight steers were selling $2 to $7 and the 800-pound steers were mostly steady. The lightweight heifers were steady to $5 higher. There were many lot loads available and the demand was good for the moderate offerings. The trade was active. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 55% steers and 45% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 81%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 340 lbs., 197.00; 5 head, 387 lbs., 193.00; 11 head, 411 to 428 lbs., 178.00 to 181.00 (179.67); 46 head, 455 to 499 lbs., 167.00 to 182.50 (175.37); 37 head, 520 to 544 lbs., 158.00 to 173.00 (167.99); 21 head, 554 to 595 lbs., 152.00 to 158.00 (154.24); 132 head, 600 to 646 lbs., 146.00 to 160.25 (157.11); 123 head, 651 to 694 lbs., 144.75 to 159.75 (154.96); 163 head, 700 to 747 lbs., 141.50 to 150.00 (146.92); 259 head, 757 to 798 lbs., 136.50 to 147.75 (143.79); 191 head, 806 to 833 lbs., 129.75 to 137.75 (136.75); 50 head, 852 to 873 lbs., 127.75 to 137.25 (134.17); 128 head, 924 to 937 lbs., 130.75 to 133.40 (132.97); 3 head, 973 lbs., 122.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 15 head, 351 to 390 lbs., 1760.00 to 17000 (164.78); 21 head, 404 to 426 lbs., 148.00 to 162.00 (155.74); 27 head, 474 to 486 lbs,, 146.00 to 155.00 (153.33); 41 head, 504 to 549 lbs., 145.00 to 150.50 (148.77); 174 head, 555 to 599 lbs., 136.00 to 148.00 (143.71); 121 head, 605 to 649 lbs., 134.00 to 142.50 (138.50); 87 head, 663 to 696 lbs., 131.00 to 140.00 (135.45); 190 head, 708 to 740 lbs., 127.50 to 134.75 (133.16); 107 head, 753 to 787 lbs., 129.00 to 132.75 (132.09); 40 head, 763 to 795 lbs., 138.00 replacement; 13 head, 812 to 832 lbs., 125.75; 104 head, 862 to 898 lbs., 118.00 to 128.00 (119.24).
