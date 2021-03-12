Dunlap Livestock, Dunlap, Iowa, reported receipts of 2,556 head of feeder cattle selling on March 5, compared to 1,493 head on Feb. 26 and 2,350 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
This was a western Iowa precondition sale. There was no comparison as the previous week was not a precondition sale. There many load lots. The demand was good for the moderate offerings. The trade was active. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 61% steers, 39% was heifers and 0% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 78%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 327 lbs., 202.00; 4 head, 394 lbs., 187.00; 4 head, 431 lbs., 183.00; 58 head, 478 to 490 lbs., 167.00 to 182.50 (170.40); 33 head, 513 to 534 lbs., 167.00 to 179.00 (174.78); 9 head, 565 to 593 lbs., 160.00 to 163.50 (161.13); 277 head, 600 to 647 lbs., 146.00 to 160.00 (155.35); 130 head, 650 to 691 lbs., 145.00 to 154.50 (149.98); 267 head, 701 to 747 lbs., 142.00 to 154.50 (148.17); 218 head, 750 to 785 lbs., 138.75 to 147.50 (143.65); 226 head, 804 to 840 lbs., 126.50 to 136.60 (135.45); 90 head, 856 to 877 lbs., 127.75 to 136.25 (131.31); 42 head, 961 lbs., 124.75.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1 7 head, 403 to 408 lbs., 155.00 to 156.00 (155.43); 37 head, 456 to 488 lbs., 144.00 to 157.00 (150.89); 58 head, 515 to 546 lbs., 143.00 to 150.00 (145.69); 235 head, 553 to 590 lbs., 137.50 to 148.00 (142.22); 33 head, 601 to 648 lbs., 134.00 to 139.00 (137.26); 288 head, 656 to 695 lbs., 126.50 to 139.00 (135.37); 112 head, 708 to 732 lbs., 128.75 to 134.00 (130.58); 59 head, 756 to 772 lbs., 123.00 to 127.50 (126.15); 43 head, 786 lbs., 137.25 replacement; 31 head, 879 lbs., 124.00.
