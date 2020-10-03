Dunlap Livestock, Dunlap, Iowa, reported receipts of 2,215 head of feeder cattle selling on Sept. 25, compared to 1,077 head on Sept. 11, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
Compared to the last sale on Sept. 11, the 800- to 900-pound steers were mostly selling $1 higher and lightweight heifers were selling $2.50 higher with higher undertones throughout the sale. The trade was active with good demand for the moderate offerings. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 64% steers, 36% was heifers and 0% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 57%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 366 to 375 lbs., 188.00 to 199.00 (196.60); 81 head, 401 to 448 lbs., 178.00 to 193.00 (184.09); 94 head, 450 to 484 lbs., 176.25 to 191.00 (180.17); 58 head, 505 to 538 lbs., 163.50 to 174.85 (171.75); 210 head, 551 to 599 lbs., 154.00 to 169.00 (160.48); 126 head, 601 to 646 lbs., 148.00 to 155.75 (151.36); 9 head, 662 lbs., 146.50; 10 head, 714 to 737 lbs., 138.00 to 140.00 (138.61); 256 head, 819 to 843 lbs., 139.50 to 145.75 (144.56); 133 head, 850 to 858 lbs., 142.75 to 142.85 (142.80); 116 head, 900 to 944 lbs., 130.00 to 137.25 (133.42); 33 head, 953 lbs., 131.75. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 320 lbs., 191.00; 5 head, 407 lbs., 167.00; 24 head, 432 lbs., 157.00 unweaned; 24 head, 451 to 498 lbs., 162.00 to 171.50 (166.17); 3 head, 455 lbs., 149.00 unweaned; 3 head, 533 lbs., 159.00; 4 head, 541 lbs., 152.00 unweaned; 7 head, 578 lbs., 146.00; 3 head, 742 lbs., 132.00; 47 head, 818 to 827 lbs., 119.50 to 125.00 (119.85); 5 head, 899 lbs., 127.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 24 head, 391 to 397 lbs., 160.00 to 169.00 (164.12); 51 head, 403 to 449 lbs., 150.00 to 164.50 (159.74); 58 head, 455 to 481 lbs., 147.00 to 157.00 (154.62); 48 head, 505 to 519 lbs., 149.00 to 152.50 (151.15); 18 head, 543 lbs., 155.00 replacement; 3 head, 557 lbs., 147.00; 6 head, 554 lbs., 157.00 replacement; 137 head, 690 lbs., 142.35; 13 head, 715 to 716 lbs., 135.00 to 136.50 (136.04); 38 head, 810 to 841 lbs., 122.00 to 129.50 (126.80); 11 head, 880 lbs., 125.50; 3 head, 985 lbs., 120.00; 4 head, 1054 lbs., 123.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 394 lbs., 150.00; 10 head, 461 to 468 lbs., 132.50 to 141.00 (135.87); 40 head, 505 lbs., 135.25; 4 head, 510 lbs., 131.00 unweaned; 12 head, 588 lbs., 137.50; 22 head, 582 lbs., 135.50 unweaned; 175 head, 667 to 690 lbs., 130.00 to 130.75 (130.73); 18 head, 701 to 729 lbs., 130.00 to 131.00 (130.43).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 358 lbs., 175.00; 6 head, 843 lbs., 112.00.
