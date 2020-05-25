Dunlap Livestock, Dunlap, Iowa, reported receipts of 2,120 head of feeder cattle selling on May 15, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
Compared to two weeks ago, a higher undertone was noted on all cattle. A larger offering was met with good demand. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 47% steers and 53% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 79%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 250 lbs., 195.00; 12 head, 305 to 336 lbs.,192.00 to 195.00 (193.63); 4 head, 370 to 383 lbs., 189.00 to 198.00 (193.42); 39 head, 406 to 425 lbs., 185.00 to 188.50 (187.49); 18 head, 450 to 472 lbs., 179.00 to 181.00 (180.68); 38 head, 502 to 535 lbs., 166.00 to 170.00 (168.34); 11 head, 560 to 590 lbs., 160.00 to 164.00 (162.02); 100 head, 653 to 690 lbs., 143.50 to 149.00 (146.27); 85 head, 711 to 735 lbs., 143.00 to 148.50 (144.60); 137 head, 753 to 788 lbs., 141.00 to 143.00 (141.39); 63 head, 830 lbs., 135.00; 18 head, 850 to 852 lbs., 132.00 to 136.75 (134.64); 6 head, 907 lbs., 130.00; 21 head, 953 to 994 lbs., 109.00 to 131.00 (126.30); 10 head, 1037 lbs., 114.00; 9 head, 1050 lobs., 114.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 373 to 395 lbs., 176.00 to 184.00 (180.96); 9 head, 473 lbs., 170.00 to 173.00 (172.00); 7 head, 500 to 543 lbs., 157.00 to 161.00 (159.00); 12 head, 550 to 590 lbs., 152.00 to 159.00 (155.35); 109 head, 634 to 642 lbs., 145.50 to 149.00 (147.99); 26 head, 673 to 683 lbs., 131.00 to1 38.50 (137.52); 12 head, 704 to 715 lbs., 136.00 to 138.00 (137.25); 36 head, 752 to 791 lbs., 136.00 to 138.0 (137.42); 5 head, 827 lbs., 121.00; 20 head, 860 to 866 lbs., 121.00 to 128.00 (124.20); 17 head, 910 lbs., 121.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 13 head, 460 to 485 lbs., 149.00 to 153.00 (149.92); 20 head, 574 to 585 lbs., 140.00 to 147.00 (145.81); 9 head, 625 to 645 lbs., 130.00 to 138.50 (135.41); 6 head, 660 to 685 lbs., 125.00 to 129.00 (126.98); 6 head, 715 to 725 lbs., 121.00 to 122.00 (121.50); 6 head, 757 to 795 lbs., 121.00 to 122.00 (121.66); 4 head, 820 to 830 lbs., 113.00 to 116.00 (114.51).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 263 to 289 lbs., 163.00 to 167.00 (164.91); 7 head, 311 lbs., 167.00; 4 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 158.00 to 168.00 (162.73); 38 head, 419 to 420 lbs., 153.00 to 163.00 (154.05); 22 head, 450 to 458 lbs., 154.00 to 158.50 (157.46); 26 head, 515 to 538 lbs., 142.00 to 146.25 (145.45); 21 head, 569 to 585 lbs., 141.00 to 147.00 (143.84); 32 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 131.00 to 136.75 (135.48); 69 head, 659 to 693 lbs., 130.00 to 132.75 (131.33); 8 head, 673 lbs., 145.50 replacement; 165 head, 702 to 741 lbs., 128.00 to 131.75 (130.39); 29 head, 760 to 775 lbs., 138.75 to 143.00 (139.05); 111 head, 804 to 816 lbs., 134.75 to 142.50 (139.64); 47 head, 874 to 897 lbs., 121.00 to 126.25 (123.15). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 356 to 368 lbs., 150.00 to 155.00 (153.35); 8 head, 425 to 443 lbs., 137.00 to 145.00 (142.30); 28 head, 435 to 498 lbs., 138.00 to 145.00 (141.68); 17 head, 500 to 540 lbs., 130.50 to 138.00 (132.95); 40 head, 568 to 591 lbs., 131.50 to 139.00 (134.82); 12 head 610 to 644 lbs., 122.00 to 129.00 (126.58); 32 head, 662 to 699 lbs., 129.50; 79 head, 707 to 745 lbs., 123.00 to 127.50 (127.37); 9 head, 753 to 770 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (133.91); 14 head, 820 to 830 lbs., 129.00 to 131.00 (130.72); 33 head, 858 to 895 lbs., 112.00 to 130.00 (119.27). Medium frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 450 lbs., 126.00; 9 head, 530 to 548 lbs., 121.00 to 129.00 (124.52); 11 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 126.00 to 129.00 (126.70); 6 head, 615 to 645 lbs., 120.00 to 122.00 (120.98); 28 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 118.00 to 122.00 (121.44); 14 head, 703 to 740 lbs., 112.00 to 118.00 (114.50); 162 head, 775 to 785 lbs., 123.75 to 125.50 (124.31); 15 head, 830 to 840 lbs., 119.00 to 126.00 (120.85); 12 head, 855 to 890 lbs., 106.00 to 112.00 (109.81).
