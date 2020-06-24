Dunlap Livestock, Dunlap, Iowa, reported receipts of 929 head of feeder cattle selling on June 19, compared to 1,212 head on May 29 and 639 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, iowa.
There is no recent market coverage for comparison. The market had a higher undertone. The trade was active with good demand for the light offerings. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 38% steers, 0% was dairy steers, 59% was heifers and 3% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 67%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 400 to 420 lbs., 170.00 to 185.00 (183.11); 19 head, 493 to 496 lbs., 169.00 to 173.00 (171.15); 26 head, 515 to 523 lbs., 176.00 to 166.00 (165.18); 12 head, 550 to 586 lbs., 159.00 to 161.50 (159.80); 29 head, 602 to 644 lbs., 147.00 to 158.00 (153.70); 46 head, 700 to 733 lbs., 134.50 to 144.00 (137.88); 4 head, 775 lbs., 136.50; 32 head, 832 to 843 lbs., 124.50 to 128.00 (125.47); 56 head, 854 lbs., 131.25. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 430 lbs., 164.00; 3 head, 493 lbs., 148.50; 10 head, 644 lbs., 138.50; 5 head, 673 lbs., 138.00; 5 head, 791 lbs., 128.50; 7 head, 849 lbs., 118.25; 5 head, 884 lbs., 120.50; 11 head, 1031 lbs., 107.00. Dairy steers, medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 995 lbs, 57.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 335 lbs., 157.00; 10 head, 371 to 379 lbs., 159.00 to 160.00 (159.40); 4 head, 448 lbs., 150.00 unweaned; 36 head, 450 to 476 lbs., 147.00 to 150.00 (147.96); 31 head, 517 to 531 lbs., 136.00 to 145.00 (142.90); 42 head, 557 to 593 lbs., 133.50 to 141.00 (137.62); 21head, 623 to 629 lbs., 129.50 to 140.00 (136.59); 84 head, 653 to 689 lbs., 128.50 o 134.00 (132.78); 55 head, 718 to 731 lbs., 122.00 to 131.25 (129.09); 60 head, 763 to 791 lbs., 123.25 to 129.00 (124.01); 3 head, 843 lbs., 116.00; 60 head, 852 to 856 lbs., 116.50 to 119.25 (118.97). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 363 lbs., 147.00 unweaned; 17 head, 443 to 447 lbs., 145.50 to 147.00 (145.85); 5 head, 465 lbs., 134.00; 7 head, 779 lbs., 116.50; 8 head, 920 lbs., 105.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 487 lbs., 161.00; 4 head, 508 lbs., 161.00; 9 head, 574 lbs., 153.25; 4 head, 748 lbs., 130.00
