Dunlap Livestock, Dunlap, Iowa, reported receipts of 2,679 head of feeder cattle selling on Dec. 18, compared to 1,257 head on Dec. 11 and 3,126 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
This was a western Iowa precondition sale. There was no comparison as the previous week was not a precondition sale. There were many load lots at the sale. The demand was good for the moderate offerings. The trading was active. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 58% steers and 42% was heifers. Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 79%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 390 to 392 lbs., 194.50 to 195.00 (194.62); 21 head, 461 to 484 lbs., 171.00 to 181.00 (177.42); 73 head, 517 to 540 lbs., 175.50 to 181.00 (178.34); 102 head, 551 to 596 lbs., 160.00 to 177.00 (168.18); 102 head, 610 to 644 lbs., 154.00 to 163.50 (159.57); 250 head, 651 to 698 lbs., 149.50 to 156.75 (152.61); 171 head, 700 to 738 lbs., 145.00 to 153.75 (148.08); 247 head, 750 to 791 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (140.76); 335 head, 800 to 844 lbs., 134.75 to 144.50 (141.87); 53 head, 852 to 880 lbs., 134.00 to 144.60 (142.88); 14 head, 914 lbs., 136.00; 8 head, 967 to 982 lbs., 121.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 435 lbs., 180.00; 8 head, 543 to 545 lbs., 158.50 to 161.00 (159.75); 23 head, 600 to 647 lbs., 143.50 to 151.00 (145.58); 16 head, 652 to 693 lbs., 139.00 to 147.50 (142.08); 13 head, 880 to 889 lbs., 128.50 to 130.00 (129.43).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 25 head, 403 to 427 lbs., 169.00 to 174.00 (172.00); 78 head, 452 to 493 lbs., 161.50 to 171.00 (165.16); 50 head, 523 to 546 lbs., 148.00 to 160.50 (153.95); 83 head, 556 to 599 lbs., 149.00 to 161.00 (153.07); 123 head, 601 to 647 lbs., 133.00 to 141.50 (137.84); 54 head, 611 to 627 lbs., 148.00 to 148.50 (148.23) replacement; 208 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 128.00 to 136.50 (133.91); 154 head, 702 to 748 lbs., 131.50 to 138.00 (135.58); 170 head, 763 to 773 lbs., 130.00 to 133.30 (131.44); 8 head, 813 lbs., 126.00; 9 head, 889 lbs., 124.50; 10 head, 1052 lbs., 112.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 355 to 399 lbs., 160.00 to 168.00 (162.78); 3 head, 407 lbs., 150.00; 13 head, 498 to 499 lbs., 152.00 to 157.00 (153.15); 3 head, 525 lbs., 142.00; 38 head, 572 to 595 lbs., 129.00 to 144.00 (138.84); 3 head, 602 lbs., 130.00; 9 head, 718 lbs., 124.50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.