Dunlap Livestock, Dunlap, Iowa, reported receipts of 1,386 head of feeder cattle selling on Oct. 23, compared to 2,215 head on Sept. 25 and 1,064 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
There was no recent market coverage for comparison. The market remained mostly steady. The supply included several load lots. The trading was active with good demand for the light offerings. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 58% steers and 42% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 45%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 337 lbs., 194.00; 90 head, 462 lbs., 182.25; 43 head, 510 to 541 lbs., 148.50 to 154.50 (152.10); 162 head, 564 lbs., 163.50; 11 head, 583 to 595 lbs., 145.00 to 151.00 (148.24) unweaned; 39 head, 603 to 620 lbs., 137.50 to 147.00 (144.02); 9 head, 672 to 678 lbs., 135.75 to 139.00 (137.20); 18 head, 715 to 735 lbs., 138.00 to 139.75 (138.96); 39 head, 809 to 832 lbs., 131.00 to 137.25 (135.35); 46 head, 863 to 893 lbs., 125.50 to 133.50 (131.28); 12 head, 926 lbs., 125.75; 95 head, 968 to 988 lbs., 123.25 to 124.50 (123.50). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 402 to 440 lbs., 155.00 to 168.00 (161.38); 23 head, 460 to 499 lbs., 156.00 to 157.00 (156.88); 9 head, 461 lbs., 155.50 unweaned; 49 head, 738 to 742 lbs., 105.00 to 110.00 (108.78); 3 head, 780 lbs., 125.00; 70 head, 840 lbs., 115.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 11 head, 346 lbs., 174.00; 129 head, 451 to 499 lbs., 144.00 to 159.00 (152.98); 147 head, 528 to 541 lbs., 134.50 to 143.50 (143.02); 20 head, 577 to 597 lbs., 129.00 to 131.00 (129.69); 4 head, 640 lbs., 134.00; 6 head, 675 lbs., 129.50; 19 head, 717 to 723 lbs., 128.00 to 129.00 (128.16); 90 head, 801 to 846 lbs., 122.00 to 129.00 (127.12); 63 head, 860 lbs., 125.00; 9 head, 903 lbs., 116.50; 9 head, 1064 lbs., 103.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 394 lbs., 153.00; 18 head, 404 to 414 lbs., 151.00 to 152.50 (152.09); 4 head, 480 lbs., 136.00; 3 head, 507 lbs., 127.00; 3 head, 572 lbs., 125.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.