Dunlap Livestock, Dunlap, Iowa, reported receipts of 2,446 head of feeder cattle selling on Feb. 5, compared to 1,623 head on Jan. 29 and 3,774 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
This was a western Iowa precondition sale and no trend was available as the previous week was not a precondition sale. There were not many lot loads of quality cattle. The demand was good for the moderate offerings. The trading was active. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 54% steers and 46% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 73%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 355 lbs., 178.00; 16 head, 423 to 439 lbs., 170.50 to 183.00 (175.53); 21 head, 465 to 495 lbs., 165.00 to 171.00 (168.74); 49 head, 502 to 544 lbs., 162.25 to 173.00 (166.67); 86 head, 557 to 587 lbs., 152.00 to 165.00 (162.87); 99 head, 600 to 640 lbs., 144.00 to 158.00 (151.26); 182 head, 655 to 698 lbs., 138.00 to 149.00 (144.94); 238 head, 700 to 739 lbs., 131.00 to 143.00 (140.53); 284 head, 757 to 790 lbs., 132.00 to 140.00 (138.19); 20 head, 807 to 834 lbs., 127.50 to 128.00 (127.57); 208 head, 860 to 869 lbs., 125.00 to 135.30 (133.12); 26 head, 923 lbs., 129.85.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 33 head, 422 to 447 lbs., 153.00 to 167.00 (156.63); 15 head, 453 to 494 lbs., 150.00 to 158.00 (154.58); 149 head, 511 to 540 lbs., 145.00 to 154.20 (152.42); 202 head, 559 to 598 lbs., 137.25 to 148.00 (140.58); 203 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 130.00 to 139.00 (134.35); 110 head, 658 to 693 lbs., 126.00 to 135.00 (132.72); 92 head, 675 lbs., 139.50 fancy; 39 head, 720 to 734 lbs., 127.00 to 130.00 (127.81); 164 head, 756 to 785 lbs., 124.50 to 133.50 (130.79); 38 head, 805 to 810 lbs., 122.00 to 125.75 (125.24); 8 head, 910 to 925 lbs., 111.00 to 116.00 (113.52).
