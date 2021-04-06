Winter Livestock, Dodge City, Kansas, reported receipts of 3,722 head selling a week ago, 2,606 head trading March 24 and 3,865 head selling a year ago, according to USDA to Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to a week ago, feeder steers from 750 to 950 pounds were selling $1 to $3 higher. Steers 575 to 750 pounds were trading steady. Steer calves 400 to 575 pounds were selling $5 to $6 higher. Feeder heifers 725 to 925 pounds were trading $1 to $2 lower. Heifers 625 to 725 pounds were selling $5 higher. Heifer calves 400 to 625 pounds were trading $2 to $3 higher. There was no recent comparison on 300 to 400 pound heifers, however a lower trend was noted. Demand was moderate. Supply included: 90% feeder cattle (52% steers, 47% heifers, 1% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 73%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 290 lbs., 193.00; 3 head, 323 lbs., 180.00, unweaned; 31 head, 383 to 392 lbs., 195.00 to 196.00 (195.97); 18 head, 400 to 447 lbs., 187.50 to 197.00 (191.15); 11 head, 420 lbs., 180.00, unweaned; 47 head, 454 to 469 lbs., 183.00 to 192.00 (189.03); 10 head, 451 lbs., 202.50, fancy; 50 head, 537 to 539 lbs., 173.00 to 184.00 (175.97); 39 head, 523 to 543 lbs., 186.50 to 190.00 (188.76), fancy; 15 head, 585 to 596 lbs., 163.00 to 167.00 (164.35); 12 head, 582 lbs., 169.00, fancy; 23 head, 605 to 618 lbs., 159.00 to 164.00 (163.40); 22 head, 629 lbs., 167.00, fancy; 21 head, 665 to 679 lbs., 143.00 to 152.00 (149.73); 49 head, 728 to 745 lbs., 136.00 to 141.50 (140.16); 18 head, 738 lbs., 148.50, fancy; 120 head, 767 to 772 lbs., 137.00 to 144.50 (140.47); 86 head, 771 lbs., 147.25, fancy; 206 head, 802 to 848 lbs., 129.50 to 137.35 (136.52); 472 head, 850 to 892 lbs., 128.00 to 137.50 (133.44); 186 head, 913 to 934 lbs., 125.50 to 132.50 (129.48); 245 head, 954 to 985 lbs., 126.00 to 128.00 (127.02). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 31 head, 300 lbs., 183.00; 12 head, 527 to 536 lbs., 167.00 to 171.00 (168.35); 41 head, 647 to 648 lbs., 150.50 to 152.00 (150.83); 8 head, 680 lbs., 135.00; 3 head, 798 lbs., 116.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 286 lbs., 172.50; 20 head, 307 lbs., 181.00; 22 head, 372 to 385 lbs., 172.00 to 176.00 (174.76); 28 head, 418 to 425 lbs., 159.00 to 166.00 (163.16); 4 head, 406 lbs., 173.00, fancy; 117 head, 460 to 493 lbs., 149.00 to 157.00 (151.92); 12 head, 460 lbs., 162.50, fancy; 196 head, 510 to 542 lbs., 140.00 to 150.50 (149.31); 42 head, 501 to 543 lbs., 154.00 to 161.50 (156.49), fancy; 41 head, 550 to 589 lbs., 139.00 to 146.50 (142.09); 43 head, 564 to 567 lbs., 149.00 to 151.75 (151.24), fancy; 47 head, 631 to 643 lbs., 138.50 to 143.50 (141.57); 82 head, 612 to 645 lbs., 145.50 to 149.00 (146.19), fancy; 31 head, 615 to 641 lbs., 134.75 to 136.00 (135.10), fleshy; 13 head, 651 to 679 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (135.99); 82 head, 701 to 731 lbs., 124.00 to 132.00 (129.96); 102 head, 705 to 730 lbs., 134.00 to 135.00 (134.59), fancy; 103 head, 766 to 796 lbs., 127.50 to 128.10 (127.75); 298 head, 809 to 846 lbs., 122.00 to 127.75 (125.82); 104 head, 852 to 894 lbs., 113.00 to 125.50 (122.97); 14 head, 930 lbs., 115.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 327 lbs., 162.00; 15 head, 405 to 425 lbs., 143.00 to 150.00 (146.59); 51 head, 465 to 497 lbs., 142.00 to 149.00 (145.62); 10 head, 518 to 533 lbs., 141.00 to 144.00 (142.52); 7 head, 554 lbs., 135.50; 20 head, 618 to 624 lbs., 115.50 to 125.00 (121.22); 16 head, 685 lbs., 120.00; 17 head, 757 lbs., 126.50; 19 head, 887 lbs., 113.50. Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 43 head, 1220 lbs., 87.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 457 lbs., 180.00; 16 head, 567 lbs., 149.00; 2 head, 610 to 645 lbs., 145.00 to 150.00 (147.43).
