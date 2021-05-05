Winter Livestock, Dodge City, Kansas, reported receipts of 1,930 head selling a week ago, 1,945 head trading April 21 and 3,588 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to a week ago, feeder steers from 725 to 1000 pounds were selling $1 to $3 lower. Steers 600 to 725 pounds were trading $3 to $4 higher. There was no recent comparison on steers 400 to 600 pounds, however a lower trend was noted. Feeder heifers from 650 to 850 pounds were selling steady to $2 lower. Heifers from 500 to 600 pounds were trading $1 to $2 higher. There was no recent comparison on heifer calves 400 to 500 pounds, however a lower trend was noted. Demand was moderate. Supply included: 90% feeder cattle (60% steers, 40% heifers, 0% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 86%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 407 to 440 lbs., 178.00 to 184.00 (181.27); 3 head, 431 lbs., 190.00, fancy; 2 head, 495 lbs., 160.00; 12 head, 499 lbs., 174.50, fancy; 34 head, 505 to 523 lbs., 173.00, fancy; 12 head, 567 to 595 lbs., 151.00; 7 head, 590 lbs., 161.00, fancy; 9 head, 605 to 636 lbs., 150.00 to 156.00 (153.50); 43 head, 678 to 681 lbs., 148.00 to 153.50 (152.10); 28 head, 661 lbs., 160.50, fancy; 39 head, 738 to 741 lbs., 139.00 to 144.00 (141.82); 79 head, 713 to 721 lbs., 148.50 to 150.10 (149.92), fancy; 215 head, 754 to 796 lbs., 133.50 to 139.00 (137.02); 22 head, 756 lbs., 145.00, fancy; 45 head, 802 to 846 lbs., 126.10 to 128.75 (126.89); 110 head, 814 lbs., 138.10, fancy; 310 head, 851 to 896 lbs., 128.00 to 132.60 (129.18); 63 head, 943 lbs., 124.75; 15 head, 996 lbs., 124.10. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 431 lbs., 141.00; 8 head, 476 lbs., 145.00; 19 head, 758 to 797 lbs., 117.50 to 131.50 (128.43).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 21 head, 457 to 488 lbs., 146.00 to 149.00 (147.52); 10 head, 518 lbs., 138.00; 36 head, 519 lbs., 156.00, fancy; 42 head, 589 lbs., 135.50; 29 head, 566 lbs., 145.00, fancy; 45 head, 624 to 636 lbs., 132.00 to 140.00 (136.81); 33 head, 638 to 641 lbs., 141.00 to 145.50 (142.23), fancy; 103 head, 650 to 686 lbs., 132.50 to 138.25 (136.64); 17 head, 724 to 740 lbs., 124.50 to 127.00 (125.52); 76 head, 749 lbs., 135.35, fancy; 86 head, 768 to 796 lbs., 121.00 to 129.00 (125.20); 137 head, 751 to 753 lbs., 135.10 to 136.25 (135.75), fancy; 35 head, 806 to 820 lbs., 123.00 to 123.25 (123.12); 15 head, 859 lbs., 123.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 503 lbs., 139.00; 4 head, 580 lbs., 135.00; 12 head, 609 lbs., 126.50; 5 head, 834 lbs., 114.25. Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 1018 lbs., 89.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 455 lbs., 165.00; 1 head, 650 lbs., 132.00, 1 head, 765 lbs., 113.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.