Winter Livestock, Dodge City, Kansas, reported receipts of 1,730 head selling a week ago, 1,615 head trading Sept. 1 and 2,806 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to a week ago, feeder steers from 600 to 1,000 pounds were selling $4 to $9 lower. Steer calves from 400 to 600 pounds were selling $4 to $6 higher. Feeder heifers from 700 to 950 pounds were trading unevenly steady. Heifers from 600 to 700 pounds were selling $6 higher. Heifer calves from 500 to 600 pounds were trading $6 lower. Heifer calves from 400 to 500 pounds were selling $5 to $10 higher. Demand was moderate. Supply included: 95% feeder cattle (28% steers, 72% heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 83%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 415 to 420 lbs., 184.00 to 185.00 (184.50); 18 head, 427 lbs., 201.00, fancy; 46 head, 545 lbs., 192.00; 9 head, 593 lbs., 166.00; 7 head, 635 lbs., 153.00; 5 head, 697 lbs., 153.00; 4 head, 715 lbs., 152.00; 23 head, 704 lbs., 159.50, fancy; 53 head, 757 to 789 lbs., 146.00 to 152.00 (148.11); 68 head, 784 lbs., 159.10, fancy; 35 head, 833 lbs., 154.50; 22 head, 841 lbs., 140.00, fleshy; 59 head, 879 to 895 lbs., 146.00 to 151.00 (146.52); 56 head, 927 lbs., 153.00; 4 head, 967 lbs., 139.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 662 to 681 lbs., 136.00 to 141.00 (138.19); 14 head, 807 lbs., 136.00; 15 head, 862 lbs., 133.50. Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 1225 lbs., 129.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 110 head, 398 lbs., 195.00, fancy; 22 head, 468 lbs., 163.00; 15 head, 468 lbs., 174.00, fancy; 21 head, 513 to 531 lbs., 146.00 to 151.00 (148.42); 18 head, 578 to 596 lbs., 147.00 to 148.00 (147.44); 87 head, 608 to 638 lbs., 153.50 to 155.75 (155.33); 73 head, 637 lbs., 158.25, fancy; 92 head, 663 to 696 lbs., 147.00 to 152.00 (148.08); 82 head, 654 lbs., 163.00, fancy; 10 head, 674 lbs., 132.50, fleshy; 147 head, 713 to 746 lbs., 150.50 to 153.25 (151.78); 61 head, 713 lbs., 158.50, fancy; 137 head, 764 to 767 lbs., 153.75 to 155.10 (154.47); 61 head, 756 lbs., 142.25, fleshy; 77 head, 820 to 838 lbs., 143.00 to 146.50 (145.81); 20 head, 815 lbs., 137.50, fleshy; 24 head, 916 to 937 lbs., 127.00 to 134.00 (132.52). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 541 lbs., 106.00; 1 head, 575 lbs., 120.00; 5 head, 614 lbs., 145.00; 44 head, 702 to 719 lbs., 131.00 to 143.00 (135.39); 14 head, 767 lbs., 140.50; 16 head, 804 lbs., 135.00; 6 head, 875 lbs., 120.00; 11 head, 905 to 914 lbs., 115.00 to 125.00 (119.57). Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 1057 to 1065 lbs., 101.00 to 112.00 (108.35); 3 head, 1166 lbs., 100.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.