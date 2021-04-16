Winter Livestock, Dodge City, Kansas, reported receipts of 3,528 head selling a week ago, 3,722 head trading March 31 and 2,086 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to a week ago, feeder steers 800 to 975 pounds were selling $2 to $5 higher. Steers 550 to 800 pounds were trading $7 to $8 higher. Feeder heifers 750 to 875 pounds were selling $2 to $5 higher. Heifers 500 to 750 pounds were trading $2 to $3 higher. There was no recent comparison on steer and heifer calves under 500 pounds, however a lower trend was noted. Demand was good. Supply included: 94% feeder cattle (59% steers, 40% heifers, 1% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 86%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 335 lbs., 200.00; 6 head, 350 lbs., 195.00; 14 head, 435 to 447 lbs., 178.00 to 188.50 (187.70); 5 head, 442 to 445 lbs., 167.50 to 169.00 (168.70), unweaned; 11 head, 456 to 490 lbs., 180.00 to 187.50 (186.05); 62 head, 542 lbs., 171.75; 15 head, 513 lbs., 190.00, fancy; 5 head, 517 lbs., 164.00, unweaned; 27 head, 555 to 585 lbs., 174.00 to 176.00 (175.36); 8 head, 551 lbs., 179.00, fancy; 50 head, 603 to 636 lbs., 166.00 to 173.50 (171.80); 70 head, 603 lbs., 178.00, fancy; 70 head, 662 to 676 lbs., 165.00 to 166.75 (166.20); 131 head, 718 to 737 lbs., 146.00 to 154.25 (153.16); 119 head, 750 to 791 lbs., 135.00 to 142.00 (138.01); 6 head, 751 lbs., 147.00, fancy; 331 head, 801 to 846 lbs., 137.00 to 145.75 (142.23); 64 head, 824 lbs., 147.00, fancy; 310 head, 857 to 893 lbs., 128.50 to 138.75 (135.64); 220 head, 908 to 936 lbs., 124.00 to 133.60 (132.13); 202 head, 957 to 991 lbs., 128.00 to 131.35 (130.33). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 456 lbs., 165.00; 39 head, 519 lbs., 150.75; 30 head, 566 to 585 lbs., 151.00 to 162.00 (155.74); 21 head, 618 lbs., 148.50; 29 head, 650 to 685 lbs., 149.00 to 154.00 (150.33). Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 140 head, 1000 to 1027 lbs., 125.00 to 129.00 (128.08).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 315 lbs., 175.00; 11 head, 385 to 398 lbs., 158.00 to 167.50 (166.66); 3 head, 386 lbs., 177.00, fancy; 7 head, 355 lbs., 167.00, unweaned; 26 head, 415 to 443 lbs., 150.00 to 157.50 (153.09); 42 head, 457 to 483 lbs., 151.00 to 158.00 (155.91); 84 head, 503 to 542 lbs., 145.00 to 155.00 (150.60); 27 head, 555 to 589 lbs., 139.00 to 149.00 (146.33); 93 head, 614 to 644 lbs., 138.50 to 144.50 (142.23); 25 head, 638 lbs., 147.50, fancy; 109 head, 661 to 685 lbs., 135.00 to 138.50 (137.06); 141 head, 729 to 748 lbs., 130.50 to 137.10 (135.71); 24 head, 728 to 739 lbs., 138.00 to 140.00 (138.25), fancy; 374 head, 752 to 796 lbs., 130.75 to 134.85 (132.97); 182 head, 804 to 849 lbs., 128.75 to 135.10 (131.46); 115 head, 810 to 811 lbs., 136.10, fancy; 40 head, 856 lbs., 130.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 530 lbs., 142.00; 13 head, 758 to 762 lbs., 118.00 to 126.00 (122.91).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 517 to 527 lbs., 161.00 to 170.00 (162.77); 18 head, 755 lbs., 134.00; 3 head, 851 lbs., 124.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.