Winter Livestock, Dodge City, Kansas, reported receipts of 892 head selling a week ago, 6,630 head trading March 10 and 605 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to a week ago, feeder steers 400 pounds to 800 pounds were selling steady. Feeder steers 800 pounds to 900 pounds were trading steady to $2 higher. Heifer calves 300 pounds to 600 pounds were selling steady. Feeder heifers 600 pounds to 900 pounds were trading steady to $2 lower. Demand was moderate. There were light receipts due to very beneficial rains. Supply included: 96% feeder cattle (65% steers, 35% heifers, 1% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 89%.
Feeder cattle: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 450 to 485 lbs., 176.00 to 181.00 (176.47); 2 head, 582 lbs., 171.00; 10 head, 589 lbs., 172.00, fancy; 6 head, 627 to 630 lbs., 155.50 to 156.00 (155.83); 45 head, 612 lbs., 170.50, fancy; 21 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 148.50 to 151.00 (149.59); 60 head, 712 to 745 lbs., 137.25 to 143.00 (139.75); 70 head, 774 to 798 lbs., 135.50 to 137.50 (136.79); 63 head, 773 lbs., 142.00, fancy; 30 head, 817 to 820 lbs., 134.00 to 136.00 (135.26); 62 head, 825 lbs., 138.50, fancy; 108 head, 897 to 898 lbs., 127.35 to 129.10 (128.24); 5 head, 927 to 940 lbs., 117.00 to 124.00 (122.58). Large 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 1015 lbs., 108.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 330 lbs., 188.00, fancy; 3 head, 490 lbs., 144.00; 24 head, 512 to 538 lbs., 139.00 to 145.00 (140.82); 19 head, 551 to 595 lbs., 131.00 to 132.50 (132.13); 25 head, 603 to 627 lbs., 128.25 to 130.00 (128.61); 99 head, 663 to 691 lbs., 129.00 to 130.75 (130.24); 2 head, 717 lbs., 124.50; 25 head, 789 lbs., 123.75; 5 head, 787 lbs., 117.50, fleshy; 52 head, 801 to 825 lbs., 120.00 to 122.75 (121.71); 2 head, head, 875 lbs., 101.00. Medium and large 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 422 lbs., 124.00. Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 1067 lbs., 96.50.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 501 lbs., 165.00; 1 head, 640 lbs., 139.00; 2 head, 800 lbs., 117.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.