Winter Livestock, Dodge City, Kansas, reported receipts of 1,163 head selling a week ago, 1,539 head trading June 23 and 1,314 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to the June 23 sale, feeder steers from 525 to 900 pounds were selling $2 to $3 higher. Heifers from 525 to 850 pounds were trading $2 to $3 higher. There were no recent comparisons on steer and heifer calves, however a higher trend was noted. Demand was good. Supply included: 85% feeder cattle (30% steers, 69% heifers, 0% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 64%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 27 head, 386 lbs., 202.00; 12 head, 430 to 433 lbs., 177.00 to 182.00 (180.76); 22 head, 530 to 531 lbs., 164.25 to 170.00 (165.82); 12 head, 606 to 622 lbs., 154.25 to 159.50 (155.44); 22 head, 705 to 748 lbs., 145.00 to 146.00 (145.57); 11 head, 770 lbs., 155.00, fancy; 75 head, 911 to 934 lbs., 140.10 to 145.00 (142.88); 53 head, 914 lbs., 149.00, fancy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 482 lbs., 159.00; 42 head, 810 to 816 lbs., 134.00 to 139.00 (136.63); 37 head, 927 lbs., 136.00. Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 1038 lbs., 126.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight,
20 head, 372 lbs., 167.00; 50 head, 397 to 399 lbs., 172.00 to 175.00 (174.88), fancy; 7 head, 400 lbs., 173.00, fancy; 126 head, 460 to 496 lbs., 163.00 to 169.50 (168.00); 14 head, 456 lbs., 170.00, fancy; 6 head, 535 lbs., 157.00; 31 head, 552 to 590 lbs., 150.50 to 156.00 (152.10); 40 head, 615 to 643 lbs., 142.00 to 142.50 (142.48); 68 head, 652 lbs., 147.75; 38 head, 743 lbs., 146.25; 167 head, 774 to 786 lbs., 142.25 to 144.50 (143.74); 82 head, 812 to 836 lbs., 132.00 to 135.50 (134.82). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 20 head, 447 lbs., 160.00; 2 head, 482 lbs., 121.00; 29 head, 504 to 541 lbs., 145.00 to 146.00 (145.89); 6 head, 655 lbs., 140.50; 14 head, 729 lbs., 131.00; 8 head, 753 lbs., 132.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 626 lbs., 144.50; 1 head, 755 lbs., 141.00.
