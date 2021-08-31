Winter Livestock, Dodge City, Kansas, reported receipts of 1,415 head selling a week ago, 1,370 head trading Aug. 18 and 1,408 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to a week ago, feeder steers from 700 to 1,000 pounds were selling $4 to $7 higher. Steers and heifers from 500 to 700 pounds were trading $2 to $4 lower. Steer and heifer calves from 350 to 500 pounds were selling $5 to $8 higher. Feeder heifers from 700 to 1,000 pounds were trading steady to $3 higher. Demand was good. Supply included: 85% feeder cattle (53% steers, 43% heifers, 4% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 69%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 325 to 342 lbs., 196.50 to 197.50 (196.82); 5 head, 391 lbs., 197.50; 17 head, 435 lbs., 199.00; 7 head, 427 lbs., 182.50, unweaned; 29 head, 456 to 492 lbs., 175.00 to 181.00 (179.12); 23 head, 493 lbs., 186.00, fancy; 5 head, 525 lbs., 159.00, unweaned; 8 head, 576 lbs., 169.00; 16 head, 606 lbs., 179.50, fancy; 17 head, 672 to 698 lbs., 159.00 to 166.00 (160.18); 92 head, 764 to 782 lbs., 160.00 to 160.50 (160.33); 27 head, 817 to 848 lbs., 146.00 to 153.00 (149.99); 126 head, 926 to 930 lbs., 155.85 to 156.00 (155.92); 95 head, 973 to 980 lbs., 147.85 to 153.10 (151.05). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 493 lbs., 172.00; 16 head, 519 lbs., 151.00; 3 head, 590 lbs., 152.50; 18 head, 673 to 691 lbs., 131.00; 3 head, 733 lbs., 146.00; 20 head, 791 lbs., 153.00; 2 head, 842 lbs., 133.00; 3 head, 850 lbs., 136.00; 6 head, 926 to 930 lbs., 122.00 to 128.00 (124.01). Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 575 lbs., 136.00. Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 108 head, 1001 to 1045 lbs., 135.00 to 141.25 (141.19); 30 head, 1078 lbs., 135.00; 1 head, 1135 lbs., 124.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 341 lbs., 198.00; 3 head, 351 lbs., 175.00; 3 head, 375 lbs., 185.00, fancy; 6 head, 413 lbs., 173.00; 16 head, 419 lbs., 191.00, fancy; 11 head, 401 to 425 lbs., 147.50 to 157.50 (151.00), unweaned; 46 head, 479 to 487 lbs., 161.00 to 165.00 (161.60); 28 head, 471 lbs., 168.00, fancy; 2 head, 500 lbs., 159.00; 5 head, 538 lbs., 152.50, unweaned; 75 head, 560 to 593 lbs., 150.00 to 157.50 (155.93); 4 head, 585 lbs., 141.00, unweaned; 20 head, 618 to 644 lbs., 147.00 to 155.50 (151.16); 74 head, 726 to 737 lbs., 145.00 to 154.52 (153.35); 39 head, 725 to 749 lbs., 157.00 to 158.00 (157.79), fancy; 103 head, 758 to 762 lbs., 154.50 to 155.00 (154.52); 4 head, 822 lbs., 148.00, fancy; 12 head, 860 to 876 lbs., 127.00 to 128.00 (127.25); 4 head, 903 lbs., 125.00; 25 head, 995 lbs., 126.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 442 lbs., 160.00; 11 head, 478 lbs., 155.00; 11 head, 514 lbs., 127.50; 12 head, 578 lbs., 130.50; 5 head, 667 lbs., 137.50; 22 head, 802 lbs., 121.00. Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 1035 lbs., 116.50.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 363 lbs., 162.50; 5 head, 421 lbs., 187.50; 6 head, 440 lbs., 167.50, unweaned; 1 head, 465 lbs., 162.00; 1 head, 550 lbs., 138.00; 6 head, 595 lbs., 135.00, unweaned; 24 head, 747 lbs., 143.00; 2 head, 880 lbs., 120.00.
