Winter Livestock, Dodge City, Kansas, reported receipts of 660 head selling a week ago, 2,800 head trading May 12 and 2,327 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to a week ago, there were not enough feeder steers or feeder heifers for a market test, however a lower trend was noted. Supply included: 74% feeder cattle (33% steers, 65% heifers, 2% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 89%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 497 lbs., 160.00; 10 head, 500 to 533 lbs., 165.00 to 172.00 (169.09); 20 head, 666 to 699 lbs., 143.00 to 147.00 (143.96); 6 head, 701 lbs., 141.00; 20 head, 791 lbs., 133.00; 23 head, 850 lbs., 129.00; 6 head, 915 to 930 lbs., 120.00 to 127.00 (124.69); 18 head, 984 to 995 lbs., 120.50 to 121.00 (120.80). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 698 lbs., 111.00; 18 head, 705 to 721 lbs., 126.00 to 130.50 (128.77); 9 head, 861 lbs., 117.50; 4 head, 975 lbs., 110.00. Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 28 head, 1008 to 1022 lbs., 116.00 to 119.50 (118.49); 2 head, 1092 lbs., 105.00; 4 head, 1368 lbs., 91.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 297 lbs., 148.00; 6 head, 360 to 388 lbs., 145.00 to 147.00 (146.52); 13 head, 452 to 492 lbs., 138.00 to 143.00 (140.28); 3 head, 505 to 545 lbs., 129.00 to 134.00 (132.42); 20 head, 587 to 588 lbs., 132.00 to 138.00 (134.70); 7 head, 600 to 631 lbs., 127.00 to 130.00 (129.17); 84 head, 654 to 685 lbs., 130.35 to 130.50 (130.37); 42 head, 712 to 744 lbs., 125.00 to 128.25 (126.97); 26 head, 796 lbs., 124.25; 63 head, 848 lbs., 123.25; 63 head, 860 lbs., 122.85; 8 head, 903 to 912 lbs., 116.00 to 118.50 (117.24). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 15 head, 701 lbs., 116.50.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 410 lbs., 165.00; 1 head, 555 lbs., 135.00; 4 head, 693 lbs., 119.50; 2 head, 820 lbs., 113.00.
