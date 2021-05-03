Winter Livestock, Dodge City, Kansas, reported receipts of 1,945 head selling a week ago, 2,263 head trading April 14 and 2,364 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared with a week ago, feeder steers 700 to 1000 pounds were selling $2 to $4 higher. Steer calves 350 to 700 pounds were trading steady. Feeder heifers 700 to 950 pounds were selling steady, while heifer calves 450 to 700 pounds were trading $3 to $5 higher. Demand was good. Supply included: 85% feeder cattle (59% steers, 40% heifers, 1% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 86%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 312 to 345 lbs., 180.00 to 191.00 (188.74); 5 head, 377 to 393 lbs., 181.00; 16 head, 433 to 448 lbs., 187.00 to 196.00 (192.55); 6 head, 462 to 495 lbs., 175.00 to 176.00 (175.32); 15 head, 515 to 541 lbs., 164.00 to 170.00 (169.33); 41 head, 505 lbs., 199.00, fancy; 9 head, 585 to 590 lbs., 162.00 to 168.00 (163.32); 23 head, 558 lbs., 183.00, fancy; 10 head, 698 lbs., 145.75; 38 head, 723 to 726 lbs., 135.50 to 146.50 (142.81); 75 head, 706 lbs., 158.00, fancy; 15 head, 767 to 772 lbs., 138.00 to 141.00 (139.60); 97 head, 816 to 832 lbs., 131.50 to 138.00 (136.07); 262 head, 861 to 895 lbs., 131.50 to 136.00 (132.98); 169 head, 900 to 939 lbs., 125.00 to 132.75 (130.51); 130 head, 952 to 991 lbs., 123.75 to 127.75 (125.94). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 507 lbs., 171.00; 4 head, 783 lbs., 122.50; 18 head, 865 lbs., 120.00; 6 head, 950 lbs., 122.25. Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 1095 lbs., 123.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 361 lbs., 181.00, fancy; 4 head, 441 lbs., 149.00; 42 head, 466 to 483 lbs., 150.50 to 151.00 (150.88); 15 453 lbs., 155.00, fancy; 3 head, 543 lbs., 137.00; 3 head, 518 lbs., 150.00, fancy; 1 head, 565 lbs., 138.00; 12 head, 613 to 643 lbs., 131.00 to 139.00 (136.42); 75 head, 630 lbs., 152.00, fancy; 55 head, 666 to 688 lbs., 129.25 to 139.50 (133.80); 61 head, 714 to 731 lbs., 132.00 to 138.25 (134.17); 157 head, 761 to 794 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (128.04); 93 head, 804 to 834 lbs., 119.00 to 124.50 (123.46); 93 head, 868 to 888 lbs., 118.00 to 125.50 (124.81); 7 head, 915 to 941 lbs., 115.00 to 116.50 (115.63). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 510 lbs., 142.00; 2 head, 582 lbs., 131.00; 7 head, 720 lbs., 124.00; 5 head, 822 lbs., 117.25.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 545 lbs., 162.00; 18 head, 622 lbs., 148.00.
