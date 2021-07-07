Winter Livestock, Dodge City, Kansas, reported receipts of 1,539 head selling a week ago and 935 head trading June 16, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to a week ago, feeder steers from 625 to 925 pounds were selling steady to $2 higher. Approximately five loads of fancy steers weighing 800 to 850 pounds were trading $5 higher. Feeder heifers 625 to 775 pounds were selling $1 to $2 higher. Heifers from 775 to 850 pounds were trading $1 to $2 lower. There were not enough steer or heifer calves for a market test. Demand was good. Supply included: 90% feeder cattle (38% steers, 62% heifers, 1% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 98%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 382 lbs., 173.00; 5 head, 544 lbs., 162.00; 3 head, 650 lbs., 153.00; 16 head, 715 to 733 lbs., 146.50 to 147.75 (147.43); 29 head, 787 to 796 lbs., 140.00 to 143.00 (141.51); 312 head, 829 to 837 lbs., 142.85 to 149.25 (146.48); 49 head, 852 lbs., 148.75, fancy; 60 head, 900 to 928 lbs., 136.25 to 137.50 (136.93); 67 head, 912 lbs., 142.75, fancy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 608 lbs., 141.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 379 lbs., 169.00; 1 head, 430 lbs., 149.00; 6 head, 520 lbs., 145.00; 25 head, 620 to 630 lbs., 138.00 to 141.00 (140.41); 40 head, 691 lbs., 141.50; 128 head, 720 to 727 lbs., 140.25 to 140.35 (140.30); 425 head, 754 to 792 lbs., 137.00 to 142.25 (139.68); 78 head, 811 to 848 lbs., 129.00 to 134.10 (133.27); 126 head, 855 to 861 lbs., 133.00 to 133.25 (133.12). Medium frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 67 head, 751 lbs., 129.50.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 660 lbs., 137.00; 2 head, 805 lbs., 121.00; 1 head, 945 lbs., 107.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 806 lbs., 103.00.
