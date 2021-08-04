Winter Livestock, Dodge City, Kansas, reported receipts of 546 head selling a week ago, 554 head trading July 14 and 407 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to a week ago, there were not enough steers and heifers for a market test, however a steady trend was noted. Demand was good. Supply included: 63% feeder cattle (47% steers, 52% heifers, 1% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 74%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 323 lbs., 193.00; 1 head, 365 lbs., 185.00; 14 head, 416 to 420 lbs., 186.00 to 191.00 (188.87); 5 head, 577 lbs., 174.00; 47 head, 688 lbs., 158.50 to 164.60 (162.65); 5 head, 744 lbs., 144.50; 16 head, 794 lbs., 148.50; 8 head, 812 lbs., 143.00; 58 head, 885 lbs., 147.25; 63 head, 948 lbs., 137.00; 4 head, 955 lbs., 127.00, fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 407 lbs., 177.00; 1 head, 975 lbs., 115.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 291 lbs., 170.00; 2 head, 327 lbs., 166.00; 11 head, 400 to 418 lbs., 162.50 to 166.00 (163.81); 69 head, 502 lbs., 169.50; 4 head, 636 lbs., 145.00; 18 head, 661 to 699 lbs., 142.50 to 143.00 (142.58); 35 head, 746 lbs., 141.50; 41 head, 754 to 782 lbs., 137.50 to 139.53 (138.95); 11 head, 769 lbs., 130.00, fleshy; 54 head, 826 lbs., 136.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 553 lbs., 142.00; 9 head, 980 lbs., 107.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 510 lbs., 166.00; 1 head, 555 lbs., 149.00.
