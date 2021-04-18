Winter Livestock, Dodge City, Kansas, reported receipts of 2,263 head selling a week ago, 3,528 head trading April 7 and 1,980 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to a week ago, feeder steers 400 to 1000 pounds were selling $4 to $8 lower. Feeder heifers 400 to 925 pounds were trading $4 to $8 lower. Demand was moderate. Supply included: 83% feeder cattle (43% steers, 55% heifers, 2% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 93%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 330 to 346 lbs., 175.00 to 182.50 (180.63); 12 head, 329 lbs., 200.00, fancy; 4 head, 375 to 385 lbs., 185.00 to 187.50 (186.86); 3 head, 365 to 387 lbs., 175.00 to 177.50 (175.80), unweaned; 5 head, 434 lbs., 186.00; 3 head, 436 lbs., 180.00, unweaned; 11 head, 450 to 499 lbs., 182.50 to 188.00 (184.86); 9 head, 500 to 526 lbs., 169.00 to 176.00 (171.61); 10 head, 550 to 573 lbs., 153.00 to 159.00 (156.05); 19 head, 687 lbs., 150.50; 68 head, 711 to 742 lbs., 140.00 to 142.50 (141.05); 31 head, 766 to 797 lbs., 131.00 to 135.00 (134.63); 77 head, 751 to 778 lbs., 141.00 to 147.00 (146.47), fancy; 128 head, 833 to 845 lbs., 133.00 to 134.10 (133.69); 45 head, 801 lbs., 138.35, fancy; 65 head, 874 to 891 lbs., 130.00 to 131.50 (131.18); 18 head, 879 lbs., 137.00, fancy; 191 head, 922 to 943 lbs., 121.50 to 129.00 (127.81); 74 head, 956 to 994 lbs., 121.00 to 124.60 (124.39). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 475 lbs., 155.00; 13 head, 670 to 690 lbs., 132.50 to 142.00 (136.58); 36 head, 718 to 720 lbs., 133.25 to 137.00 (135.75). Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 1055 lbs., 120.00; 2 head, 1232 lbs., 112.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 285 lbs., 157.50, unweaned; 7 head, 335 lbs., 180.00; 8 head, 355 to 396 lbs., 162.00 to 164.00 (163.77); 13 head, 405 to 442 lbs., 153.00 to 162.00 (157.39); 19 head, 468 to 490 lbs., 145.00 to 154.00 (150.72); 5 head, 548 lbs., 133.00; 4 head, 562 lbs., 133.00; 24 head, 615 to 640 lbs., 131.00 to 137.00 (134.98); 18 head, 633 lbs., 140.50, fancy; 33 head, 652 to 662 lbs., 129.00 to 134.00 (130.45); 132 head, 693 to 698 lbs., 135.00 to 137.00 (136.12), fancy; 106 head, 711 to 723 lbs., 132.25 to 134.75 (133.91); 339 head, 767 to 795 lbs., 125.25 to 129.00 (127.63); 126 head, 806 to 849 lbs., 121.00 to 126.25 (125.04); 147 head, 819 to 834 lbs., 130.75 to 134.00 (131.06), fancy; 29 head, 880 lbs., 122.85; 27 head, 923 lbs., 117.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 675 lbs., 121.00; 8 head, 776 lbs., 115.50; 15 head, 805 lbs., 121.75. Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 1026 lbs., 114.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 599 lbs., 146.00; 2 head, 647 lbs., 140.00; 5 head, 712 lbs., 120.00; 4 head, 770 lbs., 116.00; 15 head, 871 to 890 lbs., 106.00 to 114.00 (109.78); 6 head, 936 lbs., 105.00.
