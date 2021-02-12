Denison Livestock, Denison, Iowa, reported receipts of 2,097 head of feeder cattle selling on Feb. 4, compared to 1,996 head on Jan. 28 and 1,998 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
This was a western Iowa precondition sale. Compared to the previous week, the 700-pound steers were selling $1 to $3 less and the 800- to 900-pound steers were selling $2 to $6 less. The heifers weighing 500 pounds were steady to $4 higher and those 600 to 700 pounds were mostly selling $2 to $6 lower. The trading was active with good demand for the moderate offerings. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 55% steers and 45% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 77%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 378 lbs., 182.00; 16 head, 413 to 432 lbs., 173.00 to 185.00 (178.90); 25 head, 462 to 498 lbs., 170.50 to 178.00 (174.24); 68 head, 506 to 539 lbs., 159.00 to 170.50 (164.96); 47 head, 551 to 593 lbs., 146.00 to 160.50 (150.28); 122 head, 600 to 646 lbs., 145.00 to 156.75 (149.68); 195 head, 660 to 694 lbs., 142.50 to 149.50 (145.64); 90 head, 702 to 736 lbs., 137.25 to 144.50 (140.03); 218 head, 750 to 792 lbs., 132.25 to 142.00 (137.67); 152 head, 801 to 846 lbs., 131.00 to 135.75 (134.69); 48 head, 868 to 890 lbs., 128.50 to 132.50 (130.66); 26 head, 903 to 932 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (126.86).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 10 head, 385 lbs., 176.50; 10 head, 465 lbs., 170.00; 4 head, 505 to 547 lbs., 142.50 to 155.75 (149.60); 89 head, 562 to 596 lbs., 135.00 to 144.00 (140.11); 132 head, 606 to 628 lbs., 136.00 to 144.50 (141.36); 175 head, 653 to 696 lbs., 128.00 to 135.25 (132.41); 150 head, 700 to 743 lbs., 127.50 to 138.50 (130.33); 119 head, 766 to 778 lbs., 124.50 to 129.50 (128.91); 14 head, 833 lbs., 123.50; 10 head, 869 lbs., 127.00; 6 head, 945 lbs., 122.75.
